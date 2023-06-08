Infinix Note 30 5G is set to launch in India on June 14. The phone was released globally earlier this year in May. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset is available in varying configurations of 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is offered in three colour variants and features a triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS LCD display, the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a peak brightness level of 580 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The phone is available in different configurations of 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. An additional 8GB of virtual RAM is offered with the handset. It also offers external microSD card support with a dedicated slot that allows storage to be expanded up to 2TB.

In the camera department, a triple rear camera unit on the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which the launch announcement confirmed as well, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. The cameras and an LED flash are placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the back panel. For selfies, a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Infinix Note 30 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is also equipped with dual JBL speakers, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.55mm audio jack, and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

It is available in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold colour options, the last of which comes with a lychee-like leatherback finish. Weighing 204.7 grams, the phone measures 168.51mm x 76.51mm x 8.45mm in size.

