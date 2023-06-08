Technology News

Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Set to Launch in India on June 14

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 18:50 IST
Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Set to Launch in India on June 14

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 5G is offered in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black and Sunset Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS LCD display
  • The phone runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The 5,000mAh battery of the handset supports 45W wired fast charging

Infinix Note 30 5G is set to launch in India on June 14. The phone was released globally earlier this year in May. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset is available in varying configurations of 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is offered in three colour variants and features a triple rear camera setup.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS LCD display, the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a peak brightness level of 580 nits. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The phone is available in different configurations of 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. An additional 8GB of virtual RAM is offered with the handset. It also offers external microSD card support with a dedicated slot that allows storage to be expanded up to 2TB.

In the camera department, a triple rear camera unit on the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, which the launch announcement confirmed as well, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. The cameras and an LED flash are placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the back panel. For selfies, a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Infinix Note 30 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is also equipped with dual JBL speakers, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.55mm audio jack, and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

It is available in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold colour options, the last of which comes with a lychee-like leatherback finish. Weighing 204.7 grams, the phone measures 168.51mm x 76.51mm x 8.45mm in size.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 30

Infinix Note 30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 30 5G, Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Infinix Note 30 5G India launch, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Adobe to Offer AI Tool Firefly to Its Large Business Customers
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Publisher Is Refunding All Physical Edition Pre-Orders

Related Stories

Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Set to Launch in India on June 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  3. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G Available on Amazon India With a Big Discount: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, More Tipped: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  10. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Set to Launch in India on June 14
  2. Existing UPI QR Codes Could Begin Processing Transactions in eRupee CBDC: RBI’s T Rabi Sankar
  3. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Publisher Is Refunding All Physical Edition Pre-Orders
  4. Adobe to Offer AI Tool Firefly to Its Large Business Customers
  5. Asus ZenFone 10 Global Launch Set for June 29; to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. UK Regulator Introduces Tighter Cryptocurrency Rules for Promotion and Selling
  7. Google Meet Picture-in-Picture Feature Gets Several New Improvements: All Details
  8. NDTV & Gadgets 360 Exclusively Sign Gaurav Chaudhary AKA Technical Guruji as the Face of Their Technology Content
  9. Vivo Y36 4G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  10. Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok Face Action Over EU Crypto Advertising Complaint: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.