Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Early Bird Offers Revealed Ahead of April 12 India Launch

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G handsets will feature voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo lights.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 16:25 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models were initially globally launched in March

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will have 20W wireless MagCharge support
  • The lineup includes Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro+ 5G models
  • The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models sport 120Hz curved AMOLED displays
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series is set to launch in India on April 12. The lineup will include the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G. The handsets were unveiled globally in March this year. The company has revealed some details of the upcoming Indian variants of the handsets including design and key features like camera and display. The phones have previously been confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart. Now Infinix has revealed the early bird offers available when purchasing the Note 40 Pro 5G phones. 

Customers opting to buy the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models on April 12 will be eligible to get a free MagKit worth Rs. 4,999 as part of the early bird offer, according to an official press release. The MagKit will include an Infinix MagPower power bank with a 3,020mAh battery worth Rs. 3,999 and an Infinix MagCase worth Rs. 1,000 in a vegan leather finish. This offer is only limited to customers buying either the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G or Note 40 Pro+ 5G on the day of the launch.

Both Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series phones are confirmed to support All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology that is claimed to support up to 100W wired hyper charging, 20W wireless Mag charging, as well as wireless reverse charging. The handsets have been teased to launch in India with 12GB of RAM and an additional 12GB of virtual RAM. They will also get Infinix's X1 Cheetah chipset, 120Hz curved AMOLED displays with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and voice-activated AI-backed Active Halo lights.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoCs, and sport 108-megapixel triple rear camera units alongside 32-megapixel selfie cameras. They ship with Android 14-based XOS 14. The Pro model carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, while the Pro+ gets a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. 

In India, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models have been teased to come in Obsidian Black, Titan Gold, and Vintage Green colour options. Globally, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G comes in Titan Gold and Vintage Green shades and is priced at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is offered in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green options and starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
