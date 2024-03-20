Technology News

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for April, Flipkart Teaser Confirms

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 19:09 IST
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for April, Flipkart Teaser Confirms

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G's price starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000)

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch in India soon
  • They run on Android 14-based XOS 14
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has appeared on the BIS website
Advertisement

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch in India in April, a Flipkart teaser revealed on Wednesday (March 20). The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in select global markets earlier this week. They flaunt 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and have a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G was allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Flipkart has created a microsite to announce the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch in India next month. The Indian variants of the phones are confirmed to come with the company's new FastCharge 2.0 technology and will offer 20W wireless fast charging support. 

infinix 40 pro 5g flipkart Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Additionally, as reported by MySmartPrice, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has appeared on the BIS website with model number X6851B. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show that the phone received the certification on Wednesday. 

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G's price starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000), whereas the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G starts at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

In terms of specifications, both Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on Android 14-based XOS 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They have an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC under the hood.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro+ 5G comes with the company's in-house Cheetah X1 chip and is backed by a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 100W wired fast charging and 20W wireless MagCharge. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless MagCharge support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G, Infinix, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Specifications, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030
Google Collaborates With Apollo to Bring AI-Powered Early Disease Screening to India

Related Stories

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for April, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Laptops With 14th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to RTX 4090 GPUs Debut
  2. iPhone 17 Tipped to Offer This Display Feature From the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  3. iPad Air 6 Tipped to Arrive in One Size With Landscape Front Camera
  4. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Magic 6 Series in India
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy F55 May Launch in India Soon; Product Support Page Live
  7. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G India Launch Teased by Flipkart
  8. HMD May Soon Bring Back the Nokia 3210, But With a Modern Twist
  9. NFC-Enabled Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Announces Phone 2a Community Edition Project, to Allow Users to Design a Special Edition Phone
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Arrive in July Ahead of 'Galaxy Z Fold FE' Debut: Report
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for April, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  4. Google Collaborates With Apollo to Bring AI-Powered Early Disease Screening to India
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Set for April 3; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  6. JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030
  7. HMD Teases Return of an Iconic Feature Phone, Nokia 3210 Could Get a Remake
  8. Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
  9. Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund
  10. Fitbit to Leverage Google Gemini to Bring AI-Powered Personalised Health Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »