Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch in India in April, a Flipkart teaser revealed on Wednesday (March 20). The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in select global markets earlier this week. They flaunt 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and have a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G was allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Flipkart has created a microsite to announce the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series will launch in India next month. The Indian variants of the phones are confirmed to come with the company's new FastCharge 2.0 technology and will offer 20W wireless fast charging support.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Additionally, as reported by MySmartPrice, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has appeared on the BIS website with model number X6851B. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show that the phone received the certification on Wednesday.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G's price starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000), whereas the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G starts at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

In terms of specifications, both Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on Android 14-based XOS 14 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They have an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC under the hood.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro+ 5G comes with the company's in-house Cheetah X1 chip and is backed by a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 100W wired fast charging and 20W wireless MagCharge. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless MagCharge support.

