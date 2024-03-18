Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro were launched in select global markets with the company's self-developed Cheetah X1 chip. The new Infinix Note 40 series phones come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary camera. They ship with Android 14-based XOS 14 and are promised to receive two years of Android OS upgrades. The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC whereas the Note 40 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro price

The price of Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G starts at $309 (roughly Rs. 25,000). It is offered in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options. The Infinix Note 40 Pro, in contrast, has a starting price tag of $289 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It comes in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Starfall Green shades.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 14-based XOS 14. The handset is assured to get two years of Android updates and 36 months of security patches. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display has 2160 PWM dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 24GB by utilising unused storage.

For thermal management, Infinix has packed a VC Liquid Cooling System on the new Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G to dissipate heat during intense tasks. It includes a 3,753mm square vapour chamber cooling area and a 11,428mm square graphite cooling area.

Photo Credit: Infinix

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G packs 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 2TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It comes with an IR blaster, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, Sar sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and an X-Axis motor for gaming. It includes dual speakers tuned by JBL and comes with an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro+ 5G comes with a new charging technology, powered by Infinix's in-house Cheetah X1 chip. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 100W wired fast charging and 20W wireless MagCharge. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 12 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to nine hours of calling time on a single charge.

Infinix Note 40 Pro specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. The 4G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor like the 5G sibling and has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The connectivity options are similar to the 5G version, as are the sensors.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Note 40 Pro with support for 33W fast charging support

