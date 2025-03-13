Technology News
Infinix Note 50X 5G Said to Feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset

Infinix Note 50X 5G will go on sale through Flipkart.

Updated: 13 March 2025 21:10 IST
Infinix Note 40X 5G was launched in August last year

  • Infinix Note 50x will debut as a successor to the Infinix Note 40X 5G
  • It is confirmed to ship with the newly launched XOS 15 interface
  • Infinix Note 40X 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset
Infinix Note 50X 5G is all set to go official in India on March 27. Just weeks ahead of the formal reveal, a new report has suggested the chipset of the new Infinix Note series phone. The Infinix Note 50X 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The upcoming 5G phone is confirmed to ship with the newly launched XOS 15 interface. The Infinix Note 50x will debut as a successor to the Infinix Note 40X 5G, which was launched in India in August last year.

GSMArena, citing an unnamed source, claims that the Infinix Note 50x will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC. It is said to be an octa-core chipset with four Cortex A78 cores with a peak frequency of 2.5GHz. The chipset comes with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

The Infinix Note 50X 5G will feature a "gem cut" camera module with Active Halo Lighting feature. This LED lighting will show charging status, notifications and act as a selfie timer.

The Transsion Group subsidiary already announced that the Infinix Note 50X 5G will launch on March 27 in India. It will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. The handset is confirmed to run on Android 15 based XOS 15. The latest XOS user interface offers fluid animations, customisable visuals, and several AI features.

Infinix Note 40X 5G Price, Specifications

As mentioned, the Infinix Note 50X 5G will come with upgrades over the Infinix Note 50X 5G. The latter was launched in India in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. The phone has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor and carries a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging and wired reverse charging.

 

