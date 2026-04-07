The Infinix Note 60 Pro is set to launch in India next week. The handset is set to be the first model to arrive in India as part of the tech firm's Note 60 lineup. Leading up to its unveiling in the country, the company has been gradually revealing additional details about the handset. Recently, the design of the phone was revealed, along with its three colourways. Now, the company has confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be launched in India with the same octa core Snapdragon 7s series chipset that powers its global counterpart.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro has been updated to confirm that the handset will be launched in India with an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. This is the same SoC that powers the handset globally, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. The company also claims that the phone has managed to score more than 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Additionally, the tech firm claims that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will provide 75 percent enhanced CPU performance, 210 percent improved GPU performance, and about 25 percent “smoother” multitasking.

For thermal management, the handset is confirmed to be equipped with a 3D IceCore vapour chamber (VC) solution with a 4,758 sq mm heat dissipation area and a crystal graphite layer for improved heat conductivity, which will help the phone avoid throttling due to overheating. The Infinix Note 60 Pro is also confirmed to deliver 120 fps gaming on Call of Duty Mobile, the company said.

This comes a day after the tech firm confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be available for purchase in the country in three colourways, dubbed Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange. The company also recently confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel “Ultra Clear” primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is slated to be launched in India on April 13 at 12 pm IST. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Infinix Note 60 Pro. More details about the phone, including its display size and battery capacity, will be revealed in the coming days. Meanwhile, the pricing details are expected to be disclosed on the day of the launch.

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