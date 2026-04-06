Infinix Note 60 Pro is scheduled to be launched in India next week. As the launch date for the phone is around the corner, the Chinese tech firm has started teasing the design of the handset. Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be offered in three distinct colour options in the country. This comes soon after the dedicated microsites for the handset were made live in the country on an e-commerce platform and the company's website. It is confirmed to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit. The rectangular rear camera module will also feature an Active Matrix Display, comprising various LEDs.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Design, Colour Options

The dedicated microsite for the Infinix Note 60 Pro has been updated to confirm that the phone will be offered in three colourways, dubbed Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange. This means that the phone will be available in India in three shades less than its global counterpart, which is confirmed to go on sale in Mist Titanium, Torino Black, and Frost Silver colourways, in addition to the three colour options mentioned above.

On top of this, the updated microsite also reveals the design of the upcoming Infinix Note 60 Pro. The handset is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit and an LED flash, housed inside a rectangular rear camera module. The phone is now confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel “Ultra Clear” primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. It will boast a flat back and a flat frame.

A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. Additionally, an unspecified button, flushed in the frame, appears on the same side, which seems to be inspired by Apple's Camera Control feature. Meanwhile, the left side of the Infinix Note 60 Pro could be left clean. The centred-company branding will be placed at the bottom of the rear panel.

We already know that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will be launched in India on April 13 at 12 pm IST. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Infinix India online store.

In terms of specifications, it is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The handset could be powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. You can read more about the Infinix Note 60 Pro here.