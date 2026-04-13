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Oppo Find X9s Pro Key Specifications, Features Listed on China Telecom Site Along With Storage Configurations

Oppo Find X9s Pro is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 11:56 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro Key Specifications, Features Listed on China Telecom Site Along With Storage Configurations

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9s Pro will feature a square-shaped rear camera island

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will be offered in four colourways
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display
  • The new Oppo phone will be launched next month
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Oppo Find X9s Pro is set to be launched in China next week by the smartphone maker. The handset will be unveiled along with the flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Recently, the tech firm revealed the design, colour options, and storage configurations of the upcoming phone. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on a telecom website in China, revealing additional details about the phone, including its camera configuration and battery capacity. The listing suggests that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will arrive as a dual SIM 5G handset, with a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is said to feature a quad rear camera unit.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The soon-to-be-launched Oppo Find X9s Pro is now listed on the China Telecom website, seemingly confirming that the smartphone will be backed by a 7,025mAh battery. The handset could arrive as a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16. It might also feature a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. The listing also reveals that the tech firm will ship with a protective case and a USB Type-C along with the handset.

Oppo's upcoming Find X9 series phone is listed to be equipped with a quad rear camera system, featuring two 200-megapixel shooters, along with a 50-megapixel camera and a 3.2-megapixel sensor. The handset may also sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout.

This comes shortly after the tech firm confirmed that the Oppo Find X9s Pro will be equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup, featuring two 200-megapixel cameras, along with the company's proprietary LUMO imaging solution. It is also teased to sport a 6.3-inch display, surrounded by 1.1mm thick bezels.

Set to be launched in China on April 21, the Oppo Find X9s Pro is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store. The listing on the company website confirmed that it will be sold in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options. Moreover, the smartphone will be offered in four colour options, dubbed Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind (translated from Chinese).

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro Specifications, Oppo Find X9s Pro Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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