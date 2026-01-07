Technology News
English Edition

CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies

Infinix Note 60 series is confirmed to be launched in 2026 with satellite calling and messaging.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 17:09 IST
CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 60 series will be the first smartphones to launch with Infinix Satellite Communication.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Infinix to bring satellite communication to its future phones
  • Infinix’s new cooling system uses a Piezoelectric fan
  • Infinix Note 60 series launch date is to be revealed
Advertisement

Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker, showcased various new technological innovations during the 2026 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026). The tech firm confirmed that these technologies will soon reach users with its upcoming smartphone lineups. During the trade show, Infinix unveiled its new always-on satellite communication solution, which is claimed to connect users when their handsets are out of cellular network coverage areas. The tech firm also confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Note 60 series later this year with a satellite calling and messaging. Infinix also demonstrated new cooling solutions, one of which utilises a bladeless fan technology.

Infinix Satellite Communication Unveiled at CES 2026

The China-based tech firm announced on Wednesday that it is introducing satellite communication to its smartphones, with projected coverage of nearly two-thirds of the Earth's surface. Dubbed Infinix Satellite Communication, it supports 4kbps transmission, which enables dual-way calling and short message service.

The satcom technology is built on “unified communication system”. The company said that the service will not require additional registration, while allowing users to “seamlessly” switch between cellular and satellite connectivity.

Additionally, the upcoming Infinix Note 60 series, which is now confirmed to be launched later this year, will be the first phones from the company to feature Infinix Satellite Communication. Users will be able to receive and make calls and messages in areas with zero or weak cellular connectivity. The company also plans to use its satcom innovation to enable 6G communication, while also integrating it into AR and “real-time environmental AI” products.

Infinix's New Smartphone Cooling Solutions

Infinix has also introduced its new HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, which will be used to maintain temperature and boost overall performance on its upcoming smartphones. The cool system utilises a “Dual-Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump Technology”, which is capable for maintaining airflow without a fan with blades. The company explained that the air is pumped into the cooling system using electric current to “drive high-frequency deformation” of piezoelectric ceramics.

It integrates air cooling of piezoelectric fans and liquid cooling solutions, by also driving fluorinated liquid at a “high-speed flow rate of up to 6.5ml per minute. Infinix claims that this virtually doubles the speed of “conventional active liquid cooling systems”, while also offering 100 percent coverage of the core heat sources of the motherboard.

Infinix Introduces New Wireless Gaming Controller, AI ModuVerse Systems

The Chinese tech firm also unveiled its new gaming controller, which can wirelessly connect to its smartphones. It is an expandable controller, allowing users to place their handsets in the middle to play games. Alternatively, it can also be used as a standalone gaming peripheral. It features a pressure-sensitive touchpad, wireless magnetic triggers, and micro switches.

Additionally, Infinix has introduced its new AI ModuVerse system for its handsets, which includes five Modu accessories. Mic Modu is said to offer “professional” audio microphone with noise reduction. On the other hand, SportsCam Modu can be magnetically attached to the handset, which will provide more stable video recording than the smartphone's cameras. Other accessories that will be launched soon includes, Meeting Modu, StackPower Modu, and VlogCam Modu.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2026, Infinix Note 60 Series, Infinix Note 60, Infinix
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026

Related Stories

CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  4. Apple Could Finally Bring This Camera Upgrade With Its iPhone 21 Lineup
  5. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  7. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  8. Noise Master Buds 2 Unveiled at CES 2026 Ahead of February Launch
  9. Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
  2. Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
  3. CES 2026: Razer Unveils Project Ava, an Echo-Like AI Holographic Device for Gamers
  4. CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies
  5. Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026
  6. Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  7. YouTube Music Users Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Songs Flooding Their Recommendations
  8. Honeymoon Se Hatya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table OTT Release Date Revealed
  10. CES 2026: Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad Laptop Models Updated With Latest Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »