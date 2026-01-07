Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker, showcased various new technological innovations during the 2026 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026). The tech firm confirmed that these technologies will soon reach users with its upcoming smartphone lineups. During the trade show, Infinix unveiled its new always-on satellite communication solution, which is claimed to connect users when their handsets are out of cellular network coverage areas. The tech firm also confirmed that it will launch the Infinix Note 60 series later this year with a satellite calling and messaging. Infinix also demonstrated new cooling solutions, one of which utilises a bladeless fan technology.

Infinix Satellite Communication Unveiled at CES 2026

The China-based tech firm announced on Wednesday that it is introducing satellite communication to its smartphones, with projected coverage of nearly two-thirds of the Earth's surface. Dubbed Infinix Satellite Communication, it supports 4kbps transmission, which enables dual-way calling and short message service.

The satcom technology is built on “unified communication system”. The company said that the service will not require additional registration, while allowing users to “seamlessly” switch between cellular and satellite connectivity.

Additionally, the upcoming Infinix Note 60 series, which is now confirmed to be launched later this year, will be the first phones from the company to feature Infinix Satellite Communication. Users will be able to receive and make calls and messages in areas with zero or weak cellular connectivity. The company also plans to use its satcom innovation to enable 6G communication, while also integrating it into AR and “real-time environmental AI” products.

Infinix's New Smartphone Cooling Solutions

Infinix has also introduced its new HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, which will be used to maintain temperature and boost overall performance on its upcoming smartphones. The cool system utilises a “Dual-Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump Technology”, which is capable for maintaining airflow without a fan with blades. The company explained that the air is pumped into the cooling system using electric current to “drive high-frequency deformation” of piezoelectric ceramics.

It integrates air cooling of piezoelectric fans and liquid cooling solutions, by also driving fluorinated liquid at a “high-speed flow rate of up to 6.5ml per minute. Infinix claims that this virtually doubles the speed of “conventional active liquid cooling systems”, while also offering 100 percent coverage of the core heat sources of the motherboard.

Infinix Introduces New Wireless Gaming Controller, AI ModuVerse Systems

The Chinese tech firm also unveiled its new gaming controller, which can wirelessly connect to its smartphones. It is an expandable controller, allowing users to place their handsets in the middle to play games. Alternatively, it can also be used as a standalone gaming peripheral. It features a pressure-sensitive touchpad, wireless magnetic triggers, and micro switches.

Additionally, Infinix has introduced its new AI ModuVerse system for its handsets, which includes five Modu accessories. Mic Modu is said to offer “professional” audio microphone with noise reduction. On the other hand, SportsCam Modu can be magnetically attached to the handset, which will provide more stable video recording than the smartphone's cameras. Other accessories that will be launched soon includes, Meeting Modu, StackPower Modu, and VlogCam Modu.