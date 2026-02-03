Nioh 3, the upcoming action-RPG from Team Ninja, is launching February 6 on PC and PS5. Previous Nioh games have been released only on PC and PlayStation consoles, but it seems the third entry in the series could make its way to other consoles later this year. As per a new features trailer published by Sony, Nioh 3 is a PS5 console exclusive for six months after the game's launch.

The trailer, published last week, details Nioh 3's PS5 features. The game will come with haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the DualSense controller. Nioh 3 will also support 4k visuals and 3D audio on the PS5. Most importantly, a note towards the end the PS5 features trailer confirms that Nioh 3 is a PS5 console exclusive for a period of at least six months after launch.

“Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least six months after February 6, 2026,” the note reads.

This would mean that Nioh 3 could become the first game in Team Ninja's action-RPG series to launch on Xbox or Nintendo platforms at some point that could be as early as August 2026. Both Nioh and Nioh 2 are only available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

Developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo have not yet confirmed plans for Nioh 3 potentially launching on Xbox Series S/X or Nintendo Switch 2.

Nioh 3 Demo Available Now

A demo of Nioh 3 is now available on PC (via Steam) and PS5. The demo supports online multiplayer for up to three players and allows players to carry over their progression to the full game when it launches on February 6.

Nioh 3 is an action-RPG that allows players to master two playstyles: samurai and ninja. The open-world game features deep melee combat systems and challenging boss fights, a trademark of the Nioh series. The game is currently available to pre-order on Steam and PlayStation Store.