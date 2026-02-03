Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year

Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year

Nioh 3 launches on Steam and PS5 on February 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 February 2026 15:28 IST
Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year

Photo Credit: Koei Tecmo/ Team Ninja

Nioh 3 is available to pre-order on Steam and PlayStaton Store

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nioh 3 will support DualSense features on the PS5
  • The game could launch on other platforms after PS5 exclusivity ends
  • Nioh 3 features two distinct playstyles: samurai and ninja
Advertisement

Nioh 3, the upcoming action-RPG from Team Ninja, is launching February 6 on PC and PS5. Previous Nioh games have been released only on PC and PlayStation consoles, but it seems the third entry in the series could make its way to other consoles later this year. As per a new features trailer published by Sony, Nioh 3 is a PS5 console exclusive for six months after the game's launch.

The trailer, published last week, details Nioh 3's PS5 features. The game will come with haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the DualSense controller. Nioh 3 will also support 4k visuals and 3D audio on the PS5. Most importantly, a note towards the end the PS5 features trailer confirms that Nioh 3 is a PS5 console exclusive for a period of at least six months after launch.

“Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least six months after February 6, 2026,” the note reads.

This would mean that Nioh 3 could become the first game in Team Ninja's action-RPG series to launch on Xbox or Nintendo platforms at some point that could be as early as August 2026. Both Nioh and Nioh 2 are only available on PC, PS4, and PS5.

Developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo have not yet confirmed plans for Nioh 3 potentially launching on Xbox Series S/X or Nintendo Switch 2.

Nioh 3 Demo Available Now

A demo of Nioh 3 is now available on PC (via Steam) and PS5. The demo supports online multiplayer for up to three players and allows players to carry over their progression to the full game when it launches on February 6.

Nioh 3 is an action-RPG that allows players to master two playstyles: samurai and ninja. The open-world game features deep melee combat systems and challenging boss fights, a trademark of the Nioh series. The game is currently available to pre-order on Steam and PlayStation Store.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nioh 3, PS5, Sony, Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Reset Your Instagram Reels Algorithm
  2. Oakley Meta Glasses Now Available in India for Athletes
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  4. iQOO 15R Battery Capacity, Thickness Announced by Company
  5. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Parasakthi OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Movie Online?
  2. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  3. Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama Film
  4. Redmi K Pad 2 Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Bose-Tuned Speakers
  5. Nioh 3 Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive for 6 Months, Could Launch on Other Platforms Later This Year
  6. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally Next Month: Expected Specifications, Features
  7. Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra Memory Variants Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in India
  9. OpenAI Introduces Codex App With Agentic Coding for macOS
  10. Samsung India's Smartphone Photography Competition Secures Two Guinness World Records
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »