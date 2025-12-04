Infinix Note 60 Ultra will be launched soon as the tech firm's first smartphone to be designed by Italian design company Pininfarina. Known for designing performance vehicles, Pininfarina appears to be venturing into a fresh territory, announcing a new partnership with Infinix to design its premium handsets. However, it is not the first time that the smartphone maker has collaborated with a company in the automobile industry. The Infinix Note 30 VIP Edition was also a result of a design collaboration between the tech firm and BMW's DesignWorks.

Infinix, Pininfarina's Strategic Design Partnership

The Chinese tech firm announced a new strategic design partnership with Pininfarina on Wednesday, which will design Infinix's upcoming premium smartphones. The company has confirmed that the first handset that will be launched as part of the new partnership will be marketed as the Infinix Note 60 Ultra design by Pininfarina. While other details about the upcoming phone remain under wraps, the company said that it will announce the “design philosophy, features, and availability” in the coming days.

Known for designing performance vehicles and sports cars, including the Ferrari Testarossa and Alfa Romeo Spider, the Italy-based Pininfarina will venture into new territory as part of its new partnership. Infinix said that it expects Pininfarina to bring the same “heritage, lifestyle, elegance, and performance” to its premium smartphones in terms of design.

This is not Infinix's first collaboration with a performance designer. Previously, the Chinese tech firm has partnered with DesignWorks, the BMW-owned car designing team, for the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition and the Note 40 series. Both handsets ship with distinct design philosophies, as the former sports a Wings of Speed design with BMW's tricolour racing stripes, while the latter boasts an F1-inspired design.

As part of the announcement, the company has also confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 series, which is expected to succeed the Note 50 lineup, will be launched soon. The last Note 50 series phone to launch in India was the Infinix Note 50s 5G+. To recap, the handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.