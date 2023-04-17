Infinix Smart 7 HD smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on April 28. The phone is expected to be a lite version of the Infinix Smart 7, which was released in the country earlier this year in February. The Smart 7 HD is expected to retain some of the key specifications while compromising on certain aspects. A rounded-down model is also expected to be priced lower, but nothing has yet been officially confirmed. The company however announced a couple of features that we will see with the Infinix Smart 7 HD.

Like its peer device, the Smart 7 HD is confirmed to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ display but will use a smaller, 5,000mAh battery unit in place of the 6,000mAh one in the Infinix Smart 7. The company also confirmed that the upcoming budget device will have up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Most of the other specifications are expected to be the same as the Smart 7.

Infinix Smart 7 specifications, features

The phone sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (1,612x720 pixels) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, paired with a PowerVR GPU. The Infinix Smart 7 comes with 4GB RAM, 3GB of extended virtual-RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 12 with XOS 12 skin on top.

The dual camera unit of the Infinix Smart 7 includes a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor accompanied by a dual LED flash unit. The 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The upcoming Infinix phone is backed by a ‘first-in-segment' large 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone comes with a USB Type-C charging port and includes a dedicated microSD card slot for extended storage. For security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a software-based face unlock feature.

With the anti-bacterial back panel and the wave pattern seen on the back of the smartphone, it is offered in Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue colour options. It weighs 207 grams and measures 164.2mm x 75.63mm x 9.37mm in size.

