Infinix Smart 8 Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Tipped

Infinix Smart 8 is likely to support 4G LTE connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 October 2023 18:11 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 8 is expected to succeed the Infinix Smart 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 8 is expected to launch soon
  • The smartphone is likely to sport an HD+ display
  • The Infinix Smart 8 may run on Android 13
Infinix Smart 8 is expected to launch soon and the handset's specifications recently surfaced online. The phone is tipped to succeed the Infinix Smart 7 which was released in February this year with a Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. It is available in two storage variants and three colour options. The phone is likely to offer upgrades over its predecessor. The company has not yet officially announced the name of its upcoming handset, but it was recently spotted on a certification website where some key specifications were hinted at.

MySmartPrice reports that the Infinix Smart 8 was spotted on the Google Play Console website. The phone's specifications and a design render that showed the front panel of the purported device are reportedly available on the website. It is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display to house the front camera. The screen is seen flanked by very slim bezels with a relatively thicker chin. The power button and the volume rockers are seen placed on the right edge of the handset.

According to the listing, the Infinix Smart 8 is expected to arrive with a display with an HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) resolution. It is likely to be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone will ship with Android 13, as per the listing.

Prior to its appearance on the Google Play Console, the phone was also spotted on the FCC site and on Geekbench. Earlier leaks cited in the report suggest that the Infinix Smart 8 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired fast charging support. It is also expected to support 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is likely to measure 164mm x 76mm x 9mm in size.

Its predecessor, the Infinix Smart 7, is currently available in India in two storage options. The base 64GB model is priced in the country at Rs. 7,299, while the higher 128GB model is listed at Rs. 7,999. The phone is offered in three colourways — Azure Bue, Emerald Green and Night Black.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
