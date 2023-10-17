OnePlus Open is set to be unveiled at an event in Mumbai on October 19. This is the first foldable phone from the Shenzhen-based company. Multiple leaks and reports surrounding the smartphone have surfaced in the past few weeks. Specifications, design renders, and price range of the handset have been tipped. The upcoming book-style foldable is speculated to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's Pixel Fold. In a new video shared by a YouTuber, we get a tour of the OnePlus headquarters and see glimpses of the OnePlus Open model before its official reveal.

YouTuber Michael Fisher a.k.a. MrMobile was invited by OnePlus for a tour of their factory and research facility in China, according to one of his latest videos. Fisher posted a compilation of his tour and most importantly, shared glimpses and information about the upcoming OnePlus Open book-style foldable smartphone. Among the several things discussed in the video, the primary focus was on two things - durability and the crease.

Infamously, one of the biggest drawbacks of recent foldable smartphones is the crease that appears on the display when the screen is unfolded. In a recent leak, it was hinted that the OnePlus Open may sport a barely visible crease. In Fisher's video, we see a shallower crease than what we have seen in other flagship foldables. In fact, it is similar to the crease found in the Oppo Find N series models. Fisher details how the number of parts in the hinge has been brought down to 69 from 100 and it now weighs only 13 grams since the company claims to have used lighter alloys.

Among the durability tests that the OnePlus Open has gone through, Fisher takes us through the drop test, the twist and bend tests as well as the water resistance test. Although the exact IP certification of the upcoming foldable was not revealed, the test chamber that the phone was seen in could simulate conditions for the phones that are equivalent to what an IPX2 or IPX4 handset could deal with, so we could speculate that the OnePlus Open will arrive with one of those ratings.

The video did not reveal the design or placement of the rear camera unit, however, several leaked renders and promotional images of the OnePlus Open have suggested that the phone will come with a top centre-aligned circular back camera island. The phone has also been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone is expected to feature a 7.82-inch 120Hz OLED primary display with a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 pixels and a 6.31-inch 120Hz OLED outer panel with a resolution of 1,116 x 2,484 pixels. The rumoured triple rear camera unit of the phone is said to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, another 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front camera is tipped to be equipped with a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel sensor. The handset could be backed by a 4,805mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support as per leaks.

