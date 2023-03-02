Technology News

Apple Increases Battery Replacement Costs for iPhone 13 and Older Models: All Details

AppleCare+ members can get their iPhone batteries replaced at no additional cost if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2023 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 battery replacement cost remains $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000)

  • Apple has increased battery replacement costs by $20
  • For iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, it costs $89
  • For iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and earlier models it costs $69

Apple has increased the battery replacement cost for iPhone 13 or older models by $20 (roughly Rs. 1,650) effective from March 1. This means battery replacement for all phones in the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone X lineups will now cost as much as $89 (roughly Rs. 7,300). Earlier it was priced at $69 (roughly Rs. 5,700). However, AppleCare+ subscribers can replace their iPhone batteries at no additional cost if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity. Apple announced the increase in battery replacement costs earlier this year and now the price hike is active.

According to Apple's support page, users will have to pay $89 to replace batteries for all out-of-warranty iPhone models in the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X lineups. The Cupertino-based company earlier used to charge $69 for battery replacement of these handsets. Similarly, the battery replacement cost for iPhone models in the iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and other older iPhone lineups now comes in at $69, up from $49 (roughly Rs. 4,000).

Apple supports battery replacement for as far back as 2012's iPhone 5. Notably, battery replacement on the latest iPhone lineup, iPhone 14, costs $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

However, iPhone users can get their batteries replaced for free if they are on the AppleCare+ plan. AppleCare+ members can get their iPhone batteries replaced at zero cost if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity, says the company.

Meanwhile, Apple has released iOS 16.4 Beta 2 for developers with improved “5G Standalone” feature that was added with iOS 16.4 Beta 1. It has also introduced many other new features including new remarks related to Apple's new classical music app as well as device icons in AppleCare menu in iOS settings. With the latest beta update, it has also collaborated with Docomo and JCOM, allowing users in Japan to easily convert a physical SIM card to an eSIM.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

MWC 2023: First Look at Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Watch S1 Pro

