Technology News

Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Apple’s Dynamic Island-Like Mini Capsule Feature

The Realme C55 will run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 March 2023 18:46 IST
Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Apple’s Dynamic Island-Like Mini Capsule Feature

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C55 will be offered in Rainy Night and Sunshower colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C55 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • The phone will be available in two storage configurations
  • Realme C55 will sport a dual rear camera setup

Realme C55 has been in news for quite some time. A teaser video of the Realme C55 device was leaked a few days back, and reports suggested the likely launch date and expected specifications of the device. The smartphone company was reportedly working on a front-facing display notch component called the "Mini Capsule," which appears to be similar to the Dynamic Island element featured on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The feature will be introduced with the Realme C55. Now, the Realme Indonesia website has set up a promo page for the same device and confirmed the launch and sale date.

Confirming previous leaks regarding the launch of Realme C55, the company is said to be all set to launch the device on March 7. Realme set up a promo page on its Indonesian website for the upcoming device where they also announced that a flash sale of the Realme C55 will start on March 8. Even though the smartphone is listed on the Indonesian online store, the price for the device, which will be offered in Rainy Night and Sunshower colour variants, has not yet been revealed.

With a 6.72-inch FullHD+ 90Hz display, the Realme C55 will get a peak brightness of 680 nits and will include Apple's Dynamic Island-like setup, named Mini Capsule. It is expected to display low battery warnings, and the phone's charging status. Moreover, the smartphone will display data usage and the day's step count and walking distance later through over-the-air update (OTA).

The smartphone will run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The Realme C55 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and will be available in two storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which will support up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will support virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB. Both variants will include a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 1TB of storage expansion.

The upcoming Realme C-series device will have a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 64-megapixel sensor along with a likely 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera will be housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Realme C55 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W charging support. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also be equipped with an NFC chip and Dirac's audio tuning software, and have a thickness of 7.89mm.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C55

Realme C55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Realme C55, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
John Wick: Chapter 4, Creed 3, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and More: Movie Guide to Cinemas and OTT in March 2023
Featured video of the day
OnePlus Concept Phone Unveiled At MWC 2023
Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Apple’s Dynamic Island-Like Mini Capsule Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  2. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  3. Oppo’s ColorOS 13 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones in March
  4. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  5. iPhone 16 Series May Arrive With Embedded Face ID Feature: Details
  6. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  7. SEBI Bars Over 40 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Manipulate Stocks
  8. New Motorola Razr Model to Launch in 2023: Details
  9. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Director Wants to Make Cal Kestis’ Story a Trilogy
  2. Apple Increases Battery Replacement Costs for iPhone 13 and Older Models: All Details
  3. Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Apple’s Dynamic Island-Like Mini Capsule Feature
  4. Metaverse, AI Next Digital Markets to Come Under Regulatory Scanner, Says EU Antitrust Chief
  5. Motorola Confirms New Razr Foldable Smartphone Edition in 2023
  6. Airtel Surpasses 10 Lakh 5G Customers in Mumbai, Service Live in Over 140 Cities in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Get Bigger Battery Capacity Than Galaxy Watch 5: Report
  8. Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing
  9. Apple Granted Embedded Face ID Patent, Tipped to Feature in iPhone 16 Series
  10. Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update Rollout Schedule for March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.