Realme C55 has been in news for quite some time. A teaser video of the Realme C55 device was leaked a few days back, and reports suggested the likely launch date and expected specifications of the device. The smartphone company was reportedly working on a front-facing display notch component called the "Mini Capsule," which appears to be similar to the Dynamic Island element featured on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The feature will be introduced with the Realme C55. Now, the Realme Indonesia website has set up a promo page for the same device and confirmed the launch and sale date.

Confirming previous leaks regarding the launch of Realme C55, the company is said to be all set to launch the device on March 7. Realme set up a promo page on its Indonesian website for the upcoming device where they also announced that a flash sale of the Realme C55 will start on March 8. Even though the smartphone is listed on the Indonesian online store, the price for the device, which will be offered in Rainy Night and Sunshower colour variants, has not yet been revealed.

With a 6.72-inch FullHD+ 90Hz display, the Realme C55 will get a peak brightness of 680 nits and will include Apple's Dynamic Island-like setup, named Mini Capsule. It is expected to display low battery warnings, and the phone's charging status. Moreover, the smartphone will display data usage and the day's step count and walking distance later through over-the-air update (OTA).

The smartphone will run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The Realme C55 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and will be available in two storage configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which will support up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will support virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB. Both variants will include a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 1TB of storage expansion.

The upcoming Realme C-series device will have a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 64-megapixel sensor along with a likely 2-megapixel macro sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera will be housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Realme C55 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W charging support. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also be equipped with an NFC chip and Dirac's audio tuning software, and have a thickness of 7.89mm.

