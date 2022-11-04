Technology News
iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details

iPhone 14's base 128GB model was unveiled in India for Rs. 79,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 November 2022 19:09 IST
iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 comes in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red shades

Highlights
  • Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out’ event
  • iPhone 14 features Apple's A15 Bionic SoC
  • iPhone 14 is currently listed for Rs. 79,990 on JioMart online store

iPhone 14 powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC was launched in India in September during the company's 'Far Out' event. Now, the new Apple handset is available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country via JioMart. The vanilla iPhone 14 was unveiled in India at a starting price of Rs. 79,900. JioMart is reportedly offering it for Rs. 77,900 at its offline stores. It is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 additional cashback for customers purchasing the phone using select bank cards and EMI transitions.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the base 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 is available for Rs. 77,900 at the JioMart offline store. Additionally, JioMart is offering up to Rs. 5,000 cashback for customers purchasing the iPhone 14 using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. This would reportedly fetch a discount of up to Rs. 7,000 from the MRP of Rs. 79,900. Meanwhile, the base variant of the iPhone 14 is listed on JioMart online for Rs. 79,900.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max — on September 7 during the 'Far Out' event. The iPhone 14 comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and is offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red shades. The 256GB storage variant of iPhone 14 costs Rs. 89,900 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 1,09,900.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). Under the hood, it packs the Apple A15 Bionic SoC, along with up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies and video chats, iPhone 14 has a 12-megapixel shooter with autofocus.

The smartphone offers Face ID and has an IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 14 is said to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It supports fast charging via a 20W adapter or 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W via MagSafe wireless charging.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
