iPhone 15 series comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15, Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to go official in the second half of this year. We have already heard multiple rumours about a bump in camera hardware, adoption of USB Type-C port, and design upgrades of the upcoming iPhone units. Now, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the thinnest “bezel black edge” of any smartphone. The bezels on the display could measure just 1.55mm, which is less than the bezels seen on the Xiaomi 13, Galaxy S23, and iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to carry Apple's A17 Bionic SoC.

Known tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature minimal display bezels. According to him, it will have a black bezel width of 1.55mm, thinner than Xiaomi 13's 1.81mm bezels. The bezels on iPhone 15 Pro Max are also said to be thinner than Samsung Galaxy S23's 1.95mm thick bezels. The iPhone 14 Pro has a bezel width of 2.17mm, while last year's Galaxy S22 has a bezel width of 1.95mm.

Less bezel width may offer more usable screen space on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max and offer a better screen-to-body ratio. Besides the Pro models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to debut with slightly thicker bezels.

New iPhone generation is expected to be announced in September, and previous reports suggest that the Pro models will come with a higher price tag. The price increase could be attributed to several hardware upgrades, including titanium frames, solid-state buttons, and more RAM.

Apple could pack a redesigned camera bump on the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. It could include a 48-megapixel wide camera sensor. They are expected to be powered by an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. Apple is also expected to replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on all iPhone 15 models.

