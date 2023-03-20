Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Xiaomi 13, Samsung Galaxy S23

iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to feature a black bezel width of 1.55mm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 11:05 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Xiaomi 13, Samsung Galaxy S23

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro has a bezel width of 2.17mm

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max could be a game-changer in terms of design
  • The vanila models could pack A16 Bionic SoC
  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September

iPhone 15 series comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15, Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to go official in the second half of this year. We have already heard multiple rumours about a bump in camera hardware, adoption of USB Type-C port, and design upgrades of the upcoming iPhone units. Now, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the thinnest “bezel black edge” of any smartphone. The bezels on the display could measure just 1.55mm, which is less than the bezels seen on the Xiaomi 13, Galaxy S23, and iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to carry Apple's A17 Bionic SoC.

Known tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature minimal display bezels. According to him, it will have a black bezel width of 1.55mm, thinner than Xiaomi 13's 1.81mm bezels. The bezels on iPhone 15 Pro Max are also said to be thinner than Samsung Galaxy S23's 1.95mm thick bezels. The iPhone 14 Pro has a bezel width of 2.17mm, while last year's Galaxy S22 has a bezel width of 1.95mm.

Less bezel width may offer more usable screen space on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max and offer a better screen-to-body ratio. Besides the Pro models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to debut with slightly thicker bezels.

New iPhone generation is expected to be announced in September, and previous reports suggest that the Pro models will come with a higher price tag. The price increase could be attributed to several hardware upgrades, including titanium frames, solid-state buttons, and more RAM.

Apple could pack a redesigned camera bump on the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. It could include a 48-megapixel wide camera sensor. They are expected to be powered by an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. Apple is also expected to replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on all iPhone 15 models.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 15 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Thane Businessman Loses Rs. 34 Lakh in Bitcoin Trade, Was Promised Lucrative Returns on WhatsApp Group

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Come With Thinner Bezels Than Xiaomi 13, Samsung Galaxy S23
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price at Its Highest So Far in 2023: All Details
  2. This Flaw Allows Restoring Sensitive Data Removed from Screenshots: Details
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Set New Record for Minimal Display Bezels
  4. Mobile Internet, SMS Services in Punjab to Remain Suspended Till Tuesday
  5. These Samsung Phones Are Unlikely to Be Updated to Android 14
  6. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Could Launch at This Price in India
  7. Vivo X Flip Shows Up on Geekbench, With Interesting Scores: Report
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Twitter Will Begin Charging Users for This Security Feature From Today
  10. Jabra Elite 5 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Leaked Renders Tip Design Details Ahead of March 21 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Other Models Not Eligible for Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update: Report
  3. Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive
  4. Microsoft’s Edge Browser Could Soon Get an Inbuilt Ethereum Wallet: Report
  5. A Unique Collaboration Using a Virtual Earth-Sized Telescope Shows How Science Is Changing in the 21st Century
  6. Redmi Note 12S Said to Enter Production, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut: All Details
  7. aCropalypse Flaw Allows Recovery of Sensitive Data Removed From Pixel Screenshots, Researchers Say
  8. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications Teased, Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on March 24
  9. Punjab Government Extends Suspention of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Till Tuesday Noon
  10. Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.