The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by Apple’s 3nm A18 chipset.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 January 2024 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 will succeed the iPhone 15, launched last year

  • The iPhone 16 Pro is said to get a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly feature the Qualcomm X70 modem
  • Demand for Apple's upcoming smartphones is likely to be slow
Apple is gearing up to launch the Vision Pro mixed reality headset next month, but its most popular product — the iPhone — is set to arrive later this year. The iPhone 16 has already been subject to several leaks and rumours, from larger screens and enhanced cameras to AI features, and a dedicated button for taking videos. A new report claims that the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus will feature more RAM and faster Wi-Fi capabilities, among other improvements.

According to a 9To5Mac report that cites a research note from analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by Apple's 3nm A18 chipset. The Pro models in the lineup, on the other hand, will run on the A18 Pro processor.

The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are also getting a RAM boost. The two phones will reportedly get 8GB of RAM, a step up from the 6GB of RAM present on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, the two non-pro models will feature the Qualcomm X70 modem present on the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the iPhone 16 Pro models will get the Qualcomm X75 modem. This would mean that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could offer faster 5G speeds than the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

According to the analyst, the two non-pro iPhone 16 models will also get Wi-Fi 6E support, currently supported only on iPhone 15 pro models, bringing fast speeds on Wi-Fi connections. The pro models could get support for the recently launched Wi-Fi 7, the report said.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro could also get an upgraded ultra-wide camera, with a bump in resolution — 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel — expected. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, too, had made similar claims earlier this month, stating the pro models would get a larger ultra-wide sensor. Kuo had also said that the iPhone 16 Pro would get a tetraprism telephoto lens to bring the phone's optical zoom capabilities on par with the Pro Max model.

Meanwhile, Barclays predicted earlier this month that demand for the iPhone 16 will likely be slow and downgraded Apple's stock from "neutral" to "underweight," resulting in over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,33,210 crore) of the company's market value being erased.

Apple is, however, likely to pack its next smartphones with features and improvements to lure customers to upgrade their iPhones. The iPhone 16 Pro models are tipped to get a larger display, with the iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ model said to sport a 6.27-inch (159.31 mm) display, while the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max said to get a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) panel. This would mark an upgrade over the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, respectively.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 16
Comment
 
 

