iPhone 15 series' battery capacities and wattage details have reportedly been revealed thanks to a regulatory database. Apple does not publish details of the batteries in its smartphones, aside from battery backup — in hours. However, a new report reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro models are equipped with slightly larger batteries than last year's models. It is worth noting that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a new 3nm A17 Pro chip, which is expected to offer better efficiency (and performance) compared to last year's Pro models.

A MySmartPrice report states that the details of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max batteries have been listed on a Chinese regulatory database. The publication did not reveal the name of the database, but includes details of both the capacity and wattage of all four models in the iPhone 15 series.

According to the report, the iPhone 15 is equipped with a 3,349mAh battery with a wattage of 12.981Wh. The regular iPhone 14 that was launched last year featured a 3,279mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Plus is equipped with a 4,383mAh battery with a wattage of 16.950Wh, slightly higher than the iPhone 14 Plus, which had a battery capacity of 4,235mAh.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro reportedly packs a 3,274mAh battery with a wattage of 12.70Wh, slightly higher than the iPhone 14 Pro, which has a 3,200mAh unit. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 4,422mAh battery with a wattage of 17.109Wh — this is slightly higher than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was equipped with a 4,323mAh battery.

Apple does not reveal the battery capacities of its smartphones, unlike other smartphone OEMs. Instead, it reveals the typical battery life offered by the smartphone. According to the company, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer the best battery life in the lineup — offering up to 29 hours of video playback. The iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 offer 25 hours, 23 hours, and 20 hours of battery life, respectively.

A recent report also revealed another specification that Apple typically keeps under wraps — the amount of RAM on its smartphones. Apple previously upgraded the available RAM on its smartphone from 4GB to 6GB when it launched the iPhone 13 Pro, and the company's iPhone 15 Pro models are the first handsets to feature 8GB of RAM while the non-Pro models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to a report.

