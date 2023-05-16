Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro to Get Bigger Displays, Periscope Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature bigger displays than its predecessors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2023 18:50 IST
iPhone 16 Pro to Get Bigger Displays, Periscope Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series (pictured) in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro could sport displays bigger than iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 15, iPhone 16 series non-Pro are models may have LTPS displays
  • The Pro models of the two lineups are expected to sport LTPO displays

iPhone 16 Pro will most likely launch in late 2024. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year before the iPhone 16 lineup sees the light of day. Both series, however, are expected to include four models. It has previously been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model could also launch with the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker. This upcoming series has also been said to feature a camera upgrade never seen in Apple devices before - a periscope lens. Android competitors like Samsung, Google and Oppo use the periscopic lens in some of their high-end phones. A new report now suggests that the periscopic lens will also come with the iPhone 16 Pro model.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 'slightly larger' display than the 6.1-inch panels of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to launch with an unchanged display size. 

It was previously reported several times that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature periscopic lenses to increase the phone's zooming capacity to five or six times and do so with much clarity. Kuo, in his latest report, says that the iPhone 16 series will see the inclusion of this upgraded camera feature also in the lower Pro model.

The periscopic lenses will allow the phones to capture high-quality, more zoomed-in images, further than the usual 2 times zoom most cameras support, without any grains or distortions. The periscope lens, much like its name, uses a prism to reflect light to multiple internal lenses at 90 degrees onto the camera sensor. This makes the lens longer than a telephoto lens, ending up delivering better optical zoom.

As per the new report, the bigger display tip adds up with the periscope lens tip, allowing for the Cupertino-based tech giant to use enough space to include the lens in the iPhone 16 Pro model.

Earlier reports have also suggested that the Pro models of the iPhone 16 series will feature considerably larger display panels than the iPhone 14 Pro models. As per DSCC analyst Ross Young, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display panels, respectively. For comparison, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iphone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 pro, iPhone 15 Pro max, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone, Apple, Ming Chi Kuo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Chief to Propose Mandatory License for Firms Building ChatGPT-Like Powerful AI at US Congress
DoT Launches Sanchar Saathi Portal to Track Lost or Stolen Mobile Phones Across India: All Details

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro to Get Bigger Displays, Periscope Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  5. OnePlus 12 Key Specifications Including Camera, SoC Tipped: Check Here
  6. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  8. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  9. iPhone 15 to Get 48-Megapixel Main Camera From iPhone 14 Pro: Report
  10. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak via Retail Listing: All Details
  2. Large Withdrawals by Crypto Whales Responsible for US Banking Crisis: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
  3. iPhone 16 Pro to Get Bigger Displays, Periscope Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. DoT Launches Sanchar Saathi Portal to Track Lost or Stolen Mobile Phones Across India: All Details
  5. OpenAI Chief to Propose Mandatory License for Firms Building ChatGPT-Like Powerful AI at US Congress
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water Disney+ Hotstar OTT Release Date in India Set for June 7
  7. Boat Storm Connect Plus Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 2.5D Curved Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Tesla Executives Said to Plan Meeting With Government Officials This Week in Pivot Beyond China
  9. Royal Challengers Bangalore Enters Web3 Space, Ties Up With Rario for Digital Trading Cards of RCB Players
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Series Battery-Draining Bug Fix Rolling Out to Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.