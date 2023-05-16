iPhone 16 Pro to Get Bigger Displays, Periscope Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 16 Pro will most likely launch in late 2024. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year before the iPhone 16 lineup sees the light of day. Both series, however, are expected to include four models. It has previously been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model could also launch with the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker. This upcoming series has also been said to feature a camera upgrade never seen in Apple devices before - a periscope lens. Android competitors like Samsung, Google and Oppo use the periscopic lens in some of their high-end phones. A new report now suggests that the periscopic lens will also come with the iPhone 16 Pro model.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 'slightly larger' display than the 6.1-inch panels of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to launch with an unchanged display size.

It was previously reported several times that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature periscopic lenses to increase the phone's zooming capacity to five or six times and do so with much clarity. Kuo, in his latest report, says that the iPhone 16 series will see the inclusion of this upgraded camera feature also in the lower Pro model.

The periscopic lenses will allow the phones to capture high-quality, more zoomed-in images, further than the usual 2 times zoom most cameras support, without any grains or distortions. The periscope lens, much like its name, uses a prism to reflect light to multiple internal lenses at 90 degrees onto the camera sensor. This makes the lens longer than a telephoto lens, ending up delivering better optical zoom.

As per the new report, the bigger display tip adds up with the periscope lens tip, allowing for the Cupertino-based tech giant to use enough space to include the lens in the iPhone 16 Pro model.

Earlier reports have also suggested that the Pro models of the iPhone 16 series will feature considerably larger display panels than the iPhone 14 Pro models. As per DSCC analyst Ross Young, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display panels, respectively. For comparison, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively.

