Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 lineup in September. While we still have more than a year before the iPhone 16 models drop, rumours about the 2024 iPhone series are already circulating online. Display industry analyst Ross Young is now suggesting that the iPhone 16 Pro models will get a screen size update. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature a slightly bigger display compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, while the display of the iPhone 16 Pro Max could rival Android counterparts. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, which launched last year in September, feature a 6.1-inch display.

DSCC analyst Ross Young claims in a tweet that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively. If this rumour turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over the outgoing iPhone 14 models.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively. The vanilla iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus carries a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen.

The Display industry analyst had earlier said that all models in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series will come with Dynamic Island. The non-Pro models in iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series are said to feature an LTPS display, while the Pro models could pack an LTPO display.

iPhone 15 series comprising vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra) models are expected to go official in September. Apple is expected to pack a redesigned camera bump on the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They could flaunt an improved 48-megapixel wide camera sensor as well.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be powered by an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. Apple is also expected to replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on all iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is claimed to feature the thinnest “bezel black edge” of any smartphone. It could measure just 1.55mm.

