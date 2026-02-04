Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X10 Series, Huawei Mid Range Phones Tipped to Adopt iPhone 17’s Centre Stage Selfie Camera

Oppo Find X10 Series, Huawei Mid-Range Phones Tipped to Adopt iPhone 17’s Centre Stage Selfie Camera

Oppo’s implementation of the square sensor could be even better than Apple’s, the tipster claims.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 February 2026 08:45 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series, Huawei Mid-Range Phones Tipped to Adopt iPhone 17’s Centre Stage Selfie Camera

The iPhone 17 series features a new 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's Centre Stage camera supports auto zoom, auto rotation features
  • Oppo may adopt a similar selfie sensor in the Find X10 series
  • Huawei is tipped to bring the square sensor to Nova mid-range phones
Advertisement

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series during its annual launch event in September 2025, and among the myriad of upgrades was a new selfie camera that utilises a square sensor. A tipster claims that Oppo and Huawei could adopt and implement this imaging technology in their upcoming smartphones. While the former is expected to introduce it with its next-generation flagship lineup, the latter may bring it to photography-centric mid-handsets, too.

Selfie Camera on Oppo Find X10 Series

The iPhone 17 lineup features a new 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera. Unlike traditional front-facing cameras, Apple uses a square sensor that supports auto zoom and auto rotation features. It can keep lone subjects centred and ensure that a group fits in the frame.

When enabled, the iPhone camera can also rotate and zoom out automatically when taking a photo by cropping out of the sensor. This means you can take selfies in landscape mode while keeping the phone held vertically.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Oppo is exploring a similar 1:1 square sensor. It is tipped to be introduced with the company's next-generation flagship lineup, ubiquitously known as the Oppo Find X10. The rumoured Find X9 Ultra, however, may retain similar imaging technologies as other Find X9 series models.

The tipster claimed that Oppo's implementation of the square sensor could be even better than Apple's. However, it isn't the only brand that may be inspired by Apple.

In a subsequent post, the tipster added that Huawei is also exploring a 1:1 square sensor. But unlike Oppo, where the flagship models may get it, the company is expected to bring it to its photography-oriented mid-range lineup. While details remain under wraps, the purported Huawei Nova 16 series may feature this technology.

The 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera, notably, was one of the most appreciated features in Gadgets 360's review of the iPhone 17. We believe it to be a much more meaningful upgrade than the new 48-megapixel Fusion ultra-wide-angle lens, and a significant chunk of credit for this is due to support for third-party apps like WhatsApp and Zoom, too.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17, Apple, Centre Stage, Oppo Find X10, Huawei
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Philips TAA1009 In-Ear, SHP9500 Headphones Launched in India Alongside New Soundbar, Speaker Models

Related Stories

Oppo Find X10 Series, Huawei Mid-Range Phones Tipped to Adopt iPhone 17’s Centre Stage Selfie Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  3. iPhone 18 Series Unlikely to Feature Notable Design Changes, Tipster Claims
  4. Philips Launches New Soundbars, Speakers and Headphones in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Colour Options Revealed in New Leak
  6. Apple's First OLED MacBook With a Samsung Display Could Launch in 2026
  7. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. Next-Gen Xbox on Track to Launch in 2027, Chipmaker AMD Suggests
  2. Google Maps Could Soon Let Users Edit Listings Using Gemini: Report
  3. Apple's iPhone 18 Series Unlikely to Introduce Notable Design Changes, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Photography Capabilities Teased Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Production Reportedly Prioritised Over Galaxy Flip 8 Model
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Xperia 10 VIII Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database; Might Launch in Japan, Europe and Asia
  7. Apple’s First OLED MacBook to Launch This Year as Samsung Display Plans A6 OLED Production: Report
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro Go on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Point to Four Colour Options, Slightly Refreshed Design
  10. Apple’s Xcode 26.3 Brings Agentic Coding Features With OpenAI Codex, Claude Agent Integration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »