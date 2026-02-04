Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series during its annual launch event in September 2025, and among the myriad of upgrades was a new selfie camera that utilises a square sensor. A tipster claims that Oppo and Huawei could adopt and implement this imaging technology in their upcoming smartphones. While the former is expected to introduce it with its next-generation flagship lineup, the latter may bring it to photography-centric mid-handsets, too.

Selfie Camera on Oppo Find X10 Series

The iPhone 17 lineup features a new 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera. Unlike traditional front-facing cameras, Apple uses a square sensor that supports auto zoom and auto rotation features. It can keep lone subjects centred and ensure that a group fits in the frame.

When enabled, the iPhone camera can also rotate and zoom out automatically when taking a photo by cropping out of the sensor. This means you can take selfies in landscape mode while keeping the phone held vertically.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Oppo is exploring a similar 1:1 square sensor. It is tipped to be introduced with the company's next-generation flagship lineup, ubiquitously known as the Oppo Find X10. The rumoured Find X9 Ultra, however, may retain similar imaging technologies as other Find X9 series models.

The tipster claimed that Oppo's implementation of the square sensor could be even better than Apple's. However, it isn't the only brand that may be inspired by Apple.

In a subsequent post, the tipster added that Huawei is also exploring a 1:1 square sensor. But unlike Oppo, where the flagship models may get it, the company is expected to bring it to its photography-oriented mid-range lineup. While details remain under wraps, the purported Huawei Nova 16 series may feature this technology.

The 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera, notably, was one of the most appreciated features in Gadgets 360's review of the iPhone 17. We believe it to be a much more meaningful upgrade than the new 48-megapixel Fusion ultra-wide-angle lens, and a significant chunk of credit for this is due to support for third-party apps like WhatsApp and Zoom, too.