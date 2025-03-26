Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image

iPhone 17 Air is said to be 3.22mm thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 March 2025 19:09 IST
iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

A render showing the purported iPhone 17 Air with a single rear camera

Highlights
  • An iPhone 17 Air 3D printed model has been spotted in a leaked image
  • The handset is seen next to a model of the iPhone 17 Pro
  • The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's thinnest model to date
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive later this year, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, which was launched last September. The purported iPhone 17 Air could be Apple's slimmest phone to date, with a thinness of 5.5mm and a single rear camera. A tipster has now leaked an image that appears to show 3D printed model of the handset next to another model of the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to arrive with a triple camera setup.

iPhone 17 Air With 5.5mm Thinness Seen Next to iPhone 17 Pro

An image shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @majinbuofficial shows what looks like a 3D printed model of the iPhone 17 Air on a wooden table. To the left of the purported iPhone 17 Air is an iPhone 17 Pro model, according to the user. The models appear to be placed with the camera modules facing upwards — they are blurred, but faintly visible.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 17 Air will have a thickness of 5.5mm, making it Apple's thinnest smartphone to date. It will reportedly have the same height (163mm) and width (77.6mm) as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to arrive with the same footprint as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As a result, the iPhone 17 Air might be 3.2mm thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (and the iPhone 17 Pro, if last year's dimensions are any indication). The leaked image illustrates this difference — we can see the iPhone 17 Air is much thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro.

It's worth nothing that most of the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be extremely slim, but the camera module, which is said to house a single rear camera, could be much thicker than the rest of the phone. A recent report suggests that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 4mm camera module, bringing the thickness of the handset in that area to 9.5mm.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive alongside three other models later this year — the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It will face competition from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is likely to launch in global markets in the coming weeks as the fourth (and slimmest) model in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
CME Group Using Google Cloud’s Blockchain for Next-Gen Derivatives Exchange Upgrades

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  3. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  5. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get 3 Years of OS, 5 Years of Security Updates
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Character AI Introduces Parental Insights Feature, Provides Information About Teenagers’ In-App Activities
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year
  3. Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online; Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Tipped
  4. iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image
  5. CME Group Using Google Cloud’s Blockchain for Next-Gen Derivatives Exchange Upgrades
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit Leaked; Suggests Slim Build, Off-Centered USB Type-C Port
  7. Bharti Airtel, Unit Pay Rs. 5,985 Crore to Clear 'High-Cost' 2024 Spectrum Dues
  8. Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption
  9. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Vision Language Model Released in a Smaller Size, Packs Agentic Capabilities
  10. Oppo Find X8s Display Size, Design Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »