Apple's iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive later this year, replacing the iPhone 16 Plus, which was launched last September. The purported iPhone 17 Air could be Apple's slimmest phone to date, with a thinness of 5.5mm and a single rear camera. A tipster has now leaked an image that appears to show 3D printed model of the handset next to another model of the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to arrive with a triple camera setup.

iPhone 17 Air With 5.5mm Thinness Seen Next to iPhone 17 Pro

An image shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @majinbuofficial shows what looks like a 3D printed model of the iPhone 17 Air on a wooden table. To the left of the purported iPhone 17 Air is an iPhone 17 Pro model, according to the user. The models appear to be placed with the camera modules facing upwards — they are blurred, but faintly visible.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air in comparison pic.twitter.com/Xtgz1j1nMN — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 25, 2025

According to previous reports, the iPhone 17 Air will have a thickness of 5.5mm, making it Apple's thinnest smartphone to date. It will reportedly have the same height (163mm) and width (77.6mm) as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to arrive with the same footprint as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As a result, the iPhone 17 Air might be 3.2mm thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (and the iPhone 17 Pro, if last year's dimensions are any indication). The leaked image illustrates this difference — we can see the iPhone 17 Air is much thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro.

It's worth nothing that most of the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be extremely slim, but the camera module, which is said to house a single rear camera, could be much thicker than the rest of the phone. A recent report suggests that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a 4mm camera module, bringing the thickness of the handset in that area to 9.5mm.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to arrive alongside three other models later this year — the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It will face competition from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is likely to launch in global markets in the coming weeks as the fourth (and slimmest) model in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.