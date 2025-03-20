Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 17 Air Leaked Case Render Suggests Pixel-Like Rear Design With Pill-Shaped Camera Module

iPhone 17 Air is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel single rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 13:18 IST
iPhone 17 Air Leaked Case Render Suggests Pixel-Like Rear Design With Pill-Shaped Camera Module

iPhone 16 series was launched in September, 2024

Highlights
  • A photo of alleged protective case of iPhone 17 Air surfaced online
  • The alleged case of iPhone 17 Air includes cutouts for volume buttons
  • It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display
iPhone 17 Air is reportedly in the works with a thin build and is speculated to launch in September this year. While there have been several leaks about the design of the iPhone 17 Air, an alleged case render of the upcoming phone has now surfaced online. The render offers hints at the design of Apple's thinnest phone to date. The transparent protective cases indicate a large camera bar cutout at the rear. The iPhone 17 Air appears to have taken design cues from Google's Pixel 9 series.

iPhone 17 Air Design Leaked 

Prominent tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has posted a picture of the alleged protective case for iPhone 17 Air on X. The supposed case suggests a large horizontal camera bar on the top of the rear panel. The cutout for the camera module has a pill-shaped design and is likely to occupy the entire width of the phone. The handset, however, is rumoured to boast a single rear camera. The rear design resembles the design of Pixel 9 series smartphones.

The alleged case of iPhone 17 Air includes cutouts for volume buttons, action button, power button and Camera Control button. The render corroborates design rumours we have seen in previous leaks.

iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be Apple's thinnest phone to date with a 9.5mm thick profile Including the camera bump. The camera bump on the phone is said to have a thickness of 4mm. It is likely to carry a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. The phone is said to get a Titanium frame and could run on the A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Air in September alongside the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. It is tipped to be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000) and could replace the Plus variant in the lineup.

Comments

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Specifications
Nithya P Nair
