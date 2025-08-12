Technology News
  • iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Repositioned Antennas Around Camera Module for Better Connectivity, Tipster Claims

iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Repositioned Antennas Around Camera Module for Better Connectivity, Tipster Claims

The iPhone 17 Pro's repositioned antennas are expected to deliver a more even signal, reduce dead zones, and improve performance in crowded spaces.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 11:04 IST
iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Repositioned Antennas Around Camera Module for Better Connectivity, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro (pictured) has antennas placed along the side edges

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro is expected to support better network connectivity
  • The repositioned antennas may offer a cleaner design
  • The iPhone 17 Pro may get an A19 Pro chipset
iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch alongside the standard, Air, and Pro Max variants later this year. After a development unit of the purported handset was recently spotted in public with a redesigned camera island, a tipster has claimed that the antennas on the upcoming model will be repositioned to offer better connectivity. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset and storage configurations could start at 256GB. It will likely sport a new telephoto lens with support for up to 8x optical zoom, according to reports.

iPhone 17 Pro May Feature Repositioned Antennas

A tipster known as Majin Bu claims that Apple is preparing a major design change in the iPhone 17 Pro by moving the antennas to surround the enlarged rear camera module. This setup, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, is meant to improve reception and signal stability on Apple's upcoming smartphones.

The existing iPhone 16 Pro models have antennas along the edges, with visible breaks in the frame. For the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple plans to relocate the components around the camera module to reduce interference from the chassis and enhance 5G and Wi-Fi 7 performance. This location is less susceptible to signal blocking, which may help maintain strong connections even in crowded areas or while in motion.

An antenna's radiation pattern describes how its signal is distributed in space. In traditional designs, coverage can weaken when the user's hand or internal metal parts distort this pattern. By placing the antennas around the camera module in the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is expected to ensure a more even signal, minimise dead zones in multiple directions, and boost performance in busy urban areas or challenging indoor settings.

The iPhone 17 Pro's purported new antenna design could improve 5G mmWave and next-gen Wi-Fi performance, while lowering streaming and data transfer delays. It could also give the sides of the phone a cleaner look with fewer breaks, and free up more space inside for components like the battery and cooling systems.

It's worth noting that the Apple Watch Ultra placed antennas near key parts of its frame. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to use a similar multi-band antenna system around its camera module, hidden within a smooth, seamless design. Using an Apple Watch Ultra-style antenna design could set a new benchmark in compact devices for combining design and network performance.

