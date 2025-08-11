Apple's iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than last year's models, according to details shared by an analyst. The upcoming smartphone lineup from the Cupertino company is expected to introduce a new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max this year, and these handsets might arrive with higher price tags, according to recent reports. This year, Apple has faced several challenges, including the threat of international trade tariffs that have led the company to intensify its efforts to move production outside China.

iPhone 17 Series Pricing Said to Be Affected by Tariffs

In a research note by GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu seen by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 series of smartphones are "likely" to be more expensive than the models introduced by the company in 2024. The analyst says the company faces challenges from international trade tariffs, specifically those imposed by US President Donald Trump on China.

This isn't the first report about a potential increase in prices for the iPhone 17 lineup. Last month, another analyst predicted that the prices of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could increase by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max could rise by $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800).

Apple's iPhone 16 was launched at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,100) in the US and Rs. 79,900 in India. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro was launched at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) and Rs. Rs 1,19,900, in the US and India, respectively.

As per previous leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a slim profile, measuring 5.5mm in thickness, thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is 5.8mm in thickness. The phone could sport a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could be powered by Apple's A19 Pro SoC, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro models could feature an A19 Pro chip. The company's new slim handset might ship with a single 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera, with the same capturing capabilities as the iPhone 16's primary rear sensor. On the front, it could get a 24-megapixel selfie shooter, according to reports.