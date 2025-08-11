Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says

Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to include a new 'Air' model that will rival the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that launched earlier this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 17:40 IST
iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says

iPhone 17 Air could feature a single a rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model
  • iPhone 17 series could launch in September
  • The Cupertino company has not confirmed the launch
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than last year's models, according to details shared by an analyst. The upcoming smartphone lineup from the Cupertino company is expected to introduce a new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max this year, and these handsets might arrive with higher price tags, according to recent reports. This year, Apple has faced several challenges, including the threat of international trade tariffs that have led the company to intensify its efforts to move production outside China.

iPhone 17 Series Pricing Said to Be Affected by Tariffs

In a research note by GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu seen by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 series of smartphones are "likely" to be more expensive than the models introduced by the company in 2024. The analyst says the company faces challenges from international trade tariffs, specifically those imposed by US President Donald Trump on China.

This isn't the first report about a potential increase in prices for the iPhone 17 lineup. Last month, another analyst predicted that the prices of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro could increase by $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max could rise by $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800).

Apple's iPhone 16 was launched at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,100) in the US and Rs. 79,900 in India. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro was launched at $999 (roughly Rs. 87,700) and Rs. Rs 1,19,900, in the US and India, respectively.

As per previous leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a slim profile, measuring 5.5mm in thickness, thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is 5.8mm in thickness. The phone could sport a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could be powered by Apple's A19 Pro SoC, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro models could feature an A19 Pro chip. The company's new slim handset might ship with a single 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera, with the same capturing capabilities as the iPhone 16's primary rear sensor. On the front, it could get a 24-megapixel selfie shooter, according to reports.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air size, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, Apple, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro First Impressions

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  2. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  3. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  5. Oppo K13x 5G Review
  6. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  7. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  8. You Can Now Use Grok 4 AI Model for Free, No Need for Subscription
  9. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at All Models' Display Sizes
  10. Man Ends up in the Hospital After Seeking Health Advice from ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  2. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
  4. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size
  5. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  6. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers
  8. Tesla Opens First Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity; Four V4 Superchargers Established On-Site
  9. OpenAI Increases GPT-5 Thinking Usage Limit After Backlash from Users, But There's a Catch
  10. Apple's MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, OLED Display Could Launch by Early 2027: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »