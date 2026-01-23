Technology News
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature 35 Percent Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims

Apple could bring under-display Face ID tech to the iPhone 18 lineup, which would help in downsizing the notch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 January 2026 10:00 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature 35 Percent Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims

Apple has reduced the size of the Dynamic Island in successive iPhone lineups since its introduction

Highlights
  • The notch could be around 35 percent smaller on iPhone 18 Pro models
  • Under-display infrared sensors may enable the reduced notch size
  • Apple could debut the iPhone 18 series in September
The iPhone 17 series was launched in September 2025, and rumours about its potential successors are already surfacing. According to a tipster, the iPhone 18 Pro models could feature a Dynamic Island, which is 35 percent smaller in size compared to their iPhone 17 series counterparts. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce an under-display infrared sensor for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which may contribute to the downsizing of the notch.

Smaller Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro Models

According to tipster Ice Universe, Apple could reduce the dynamic island notch from 20.7 on the iPhone 17 Pro models to 13.49mm on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This translates to a reduction of approximately 35 percent.

The pill-shaped cutout was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, replacing the traditional wide notch on previous models. Apart from housing sensors for the Face ID and the selfie camera, it also supports several features, such as Live Activities for alerts, notifications, and real-time tracking.

Previous reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series will pack under-display infrared sensors, possibly for biometric authentication. In theory, it would allow the Cupertino-based tech giant to eliminate the pill-shaped notch or reduce its dimensions. Consequently, the iPhone 18 series may only feature a small dynamic island along with the selfie camera, while the Face ID tech remains beneath the display. However, not all Face ID components are expected to sit under a transparent area of the display

This design is rumoured to remain in place through 2026 and 2027.

Apple was previously also reported to align the selfie camera to the top-left corner of the screen on the iPhone 18 lineup. However, a tipster claims this is unlikely to happen. The front-facing camera may remain centred within a smaller Dynamic Island, while only part of the Face ID sensor array may shift toward the left.

The iPhone 18 series is expected to be launched during Apple's September event. With several months to go, we can expect more details to surface closer to the launch.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26+ With 12GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of February Launch

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature 35 Percent Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
