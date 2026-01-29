Apple's iPhone 18 lineup is likely to be launched later this year, and the company might only launch two "Pro" models this year followed by the iPhone 18 in early 2027, as per recent leaks. A tipster has now hinted at improvements in the imaging performance offered by the company's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Apple is said to be testing telephoto extender lenses for the iPhone 18 series, which could function much like a DSLR-style teleconverter kit. Flagship smartphones from Oppo and Vivo already offer similar telephoto extender solutions.

Apple Could Join Android Smartphone Makers Offering Support for a Teleconverter Kit

Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claimed that Apple is currently testing the use of teleconverter lenses for the iPhone 18 series. The accompanying hashtag hints that it could debut on the iPhone 18 Pro models, which are expected to be equipped with a built-in telephoto lens, just like the company's existing iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Smart Pikachu

The teleconverter lenses are optical attachments that increase the focal length. The presence of a teleconverter on the iPhone 18 Pro series could extend the camera's optical zoom range. Oppo and Vivo are already providing DSLR-Inspired Teleconverters for the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Vivo X300 series. It was initially introduced with the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Further, the tipster suggests that Apple has been testing multiple variable aperture lens prototypes for the iPhone 18 series. All these features are expected to boost the imaging capabilities of the next-generation iPhone models.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in September this year, though all the specifications and features circulating remain in the rumour phase. The standard iPhone 18 is tipped to come with a 6.27-inch panel with a Dynamic Island, while the iPhone 18 Pro is said to have a 6.27-inch panel. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could offer a 6.86-inch ​​display. Both Pro models are said to ditch the Dynamic Island design.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to pack 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 18-megapixel front-facing cameras with 6P lenses and a C2 modem. Pro models may include triple rear camera units, featuring three 48-megapixel sensors. More concrete details about the lineup could emerge in the coming months as official and credible leaks begin to surface.