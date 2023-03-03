Football icon Lionel Messi has ordered 35 gold-plated iPhone 14 Pro units to celebrate Argentina's historic win in FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. The team captain will gift the customised iPhone 14 Pro models, designed by iDesign Gold, to his teammates and staff of the World Cup-winning squad. Each personalised iPhone unit features the person's name and kit number, alongside the logos of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and iDesign Gold. The gold phones also carry the tagline “World Cup Champions 2022” on the rear. Argentina won the 2022 World Cup by defeating France in a final that concluded with a penalty shootout.

Premium personalisation company iDesign Gold on Instagram confirmed that Lionel Messi has commissioned gold-plated 24-carat iPhone 14 Pro models for his team members and support staff who were part of the World Cup-winning squad in Qatar 2022. “It was an honour to deliver 35 gold iPhone 14 to @leomessi for his teammates & staff as a gift for winning the world cup final", it posted.

Each golden iPhone 14 Pro model is engraved with each player's name, number and logo of the AFA. On the back, it also has a tagline "World Cup Champions 2022" and carries the logo of iDesign Gold.

On the iDesign Gold website, the 1TB storage variant of the custom-made iPhone 14 Pro is listed with a price tag of EUR 4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,47,700). Based on this, it is estimated that the Argentinian football legend could have spent EUR 1,40,000 (roughly Rs. 1,21,70,500) for this gift.

The iPhone 14 Pro was launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event in September last year. It is powered by Apple's Bionic A16 SoC. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Always-On OLED display and a Dynamic Island feature. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

