Technology News

Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad

iPhone 14 Pro with gold plating and 1TB storage has a price tag of around EUR 4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,47,700).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2023 18:47 IST
Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad

Photo Credit: Instagram/ idesigngold

iPhone 14 Pro was launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event in September last year

Highlights
  • Argentina won the 2022 World Cup by defeating France
  • Each personalised iPhone unit features the person’s name
  • The handsets are designed by iDesign Gold

Football icon Lionel Messi has ordered 35 gold-plated iPhone 14 Pro units to celebrate Argentina's historic win in FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. The team captain will gift the customised iPhone 14 Pro models, designed by iDesign Gold, to his teammates and staff of the World Cup-winning squad. Each personalised iPhone unit features the person's name and kit number, alongside the logos of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and iDesign Gold. The gold phones also carry the tagline “World Cup Champions 2022” on the rear. Argentina won the 2022 World Cup by defeating France in a final that concluded with a penalty shootout.

Premium personalisation company iDesign Gold on Instagram confirmed that Lionel Messi has commissioned gold-plated 24-carat iPhone 14 Pro models for his team members and support staff who were part of the World Cup-winning squad in Qatar 2022. “It was an honour to deliver 35 gold iPhone 14 to @leomessi for his teammates & staff as a gift for winning the world cup final", it posted.

Each golden iPhone 14 Pro model is engraved with each player's name, number and logo of the AFA. On the back, it also has a tagline "World Cup Champions 2022" and carries the logo of iDesign Gold.

On the iDesign Gold website, the 1TB storage variant of the custom-made iPhone 14 Pro is listed with a price tag of EUR 4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,47,700). Based on this, it is estimated that the Argentinian football legend could have spent EUR 1,40,000 (roughly Rs. 1,21,70,500) for this gift.

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in December last year defeating France in a penalty shootout.

The iPhone 14 Pro was launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event in September last year. It is powered by Apple's Bionic A16 SoC. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Always-On OLED display and a Dynamic Island feature. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Lionel Messi, Apple, Fifa World Cup 2022, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Specifications, iDesign Gold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Disney+ Hotstar March 2023: Oscars Ceremony, The Mandalorian Season 3, Gulmohar, and More
Poco X5 Pro 5G Rolling Out MIUI Upgrade in India, More Poco Devices to Follow Soon: Details
Featured video of the day
Will Mobile Operators Raise Data Prices in India Soon?

Related Stories

Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  3. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
  4. Croma Festival of Dreams Holi Edition Sale: Best Deals
  5. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  6. Lionel Messi Is Gifting a Gold iPhone 14 Pro to Each Argentina Squad Member
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  8. Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Mini Capsule Feature: See Here
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G May Arrive in These Colour Options
  10. Itel Pad One Launched as Company's First Tablet in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G Rolling Out MIUI Upgrade in India, More Poco Devices to Follow Soon: Details
  4. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad
  5. Dell Posts 11 Percent Revenue Fall in Q4 2022 Days After Cutting Over 6,000 Jobs
  6. Samsung Files Trademarks for AR/VR Capable ‘Galaxy Glasses’, Smart Ring: Report
  7. Itel Pad One With 10.1-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nothing Speaker Said to Be in the Works, Leaked Render Tips Design Details
  9. Oppo Zero-Power Tag Prototype for Tracking Objects Without Battery Showcased at MWC 2023: Details
  10. The Sandbox Alerts Community of Security Breach, Warns Users Against Interacting With Suspicious Emails: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.