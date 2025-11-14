Technology News
iPhone 16e Demand Weak as iPhone Air Production Reportedly Halted

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in spring 2026 with an A19 chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 12:33 IST
iPhone 16e Demand Weak as iPhone Air Production Reportedly Halted

Second generation of iPhone Air is tipped to feature two cameras at the back instead of one

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly still plans to launch the iPhone 17e in spring 2026
  • iPhone 16e is said to underperform despite its lower starting price
  • iPhone 17 lineup demand reportedly remains strong with rising orders
Apple may be facing challenges with two of its newest iPhone models, as fresh leaks suggest that both the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air are struggling to attract buyers. The claims originate from Weibo-based tipster Fixed Focus Digital, who has a track record of providing early details about Apple's entry-level lineup. While overall demand for the upcoming iPhone 17 series appears strong, the latest information points to weak traction for Apple's more affordable and ultra-thin offerings.

Apple's entry-level iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air are reportedly seeing weak demand, according to a Weibo post by Fixed Focus Digital. Notably, this is the same leaker who initially leaked the iPhone 16e moniker. Despite low sales, Apple is still said to be moving ahead with updates for both models, including the iPhone 17e next spring, as per the tipster. 

The latest leak also claims that production of the iPhone Air has now stopped entirely, following earlier reports of sharply reduced output. Despite these reports, it remains unclear whether this halt is permanent or a temporary pause to clear existing stock. In India, the handset retails at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

The tipster added that the iPhone 16e is selling poorly, despite being positioned as Apple's low-cost alternative for Android switchers. Introduced earlier this year, the phone features the A18 chip, an OLED display, a C1 modem, and a 48-megapixel camera, all at a starting price of Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB variant.

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in spring 2026 with an A19 chip and potentially the Dynamic Island. Demand for the broader iPhone 17 lineup is said to be strong, with rising production orders.

The leaker adds that iPhone Air production has now ceased after previous cuts pushed output close to end-of-line levels. The model has struggled due to its single rear camera and premium positioning. Apple is reportedly exploring a second-generation iPhone Air with two cameras, a larger battery and improved cooling, but the planned 2026 launch has been delayed.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Further reading: iPhone 16e, iPhone Air, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
