Apple may be facing challenges with two of its newest iPhone models, as fresh leaks suggest that both the iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air are struggling to attract buyers. The claims originate from Weibo-based tipster Fixed Focus Digital, who has a track record of providing early details about Apple's entry-level lineup. While overall demand for the upcoming iPhone 17 series appears strong, the latest information points to weak traction for Apple's more affordable and ultra-thin offerings.

iPhone 16e Demand Weak as iPhone Air Production Reportedly Halted

Apple's entry-level iPhone 16e and the iPhone Air are reportedly seeing weak demand, according to a Weibo post by Fixed Focus Digital. Notably, this is the same leaker who initially leaked the iPhone 16e moniker. Despite low sales, Apple is still said to be moving ahead with updates for both models, including the iPhone 17e next spring, as per the tipster.

The latest leak also claims that production of the iPhone Air has now stopped entirely, following earlier reports of sharply reduced output. Despite these reports, it remains unclear whether this halt is permanent or a temporary pause to clear existing stock. In India, the handset retails at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

The tipster added that the iPhone 16e is selling poorly, despite being positioned as Apple's low-cost alternative for Android switchers. Introduced earlier this year, the phone features the A18 chip, an OLED display, a C1 modem, and a 48-megapixel camera, all at a starting price of Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB variant.

The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in spring 2026 with an A19 chip and potentially the Dynamic Island. Demand for the broader iPhone 17 lineup is said to be strong, with rising production orders.

The leaker adds that iPhone Air production has now ceased after previous cuts pushed output close to end-of-line levels. The model has struggled due to its single rear camera and premium positioning. Apple is reportedly exploring a second-generation iPhone Air with two cameras, a larger battery and improved cooling, but the planned 2026 launch has been delayed.

