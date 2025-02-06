Rumours about a foldable iPhone have been circulating for years and its development has been slow-moving based on what we've heard so far. However, a new leak suggests the possible release window and key specifications of Apple's first foldable iPhone. The inaugural foldable offering from Apple is said to be a book-style folding smartphone, something akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is tipped to come with a 12-inch inner screen and could feature dual rear cameras.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026

X user HaYaO (Shun HaYaO) shared the likeliest launch timeline and details of Apple's first foldable iPhone. The Cupertino-based giant is tipped to launch the foldable phone as soon as fall 2026. The company is said to bring a foldable iPad and Macbook in 2027. The post suggests that there is no progress in small folding mobile phones, presumably the rumoured flip-style foldable for the time being. Instead large folding phones, that could open up like a book to become tablet-size devices, are said to be in the works.

Apple's book-style foldable iPhone is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm in thickness while folded and Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 13.4mm thickness.

The “internal screen is comparable to two 6.1‑inch phones folded together" said the tipster “resulting in a total size of over 12 inches.” The tipster estimates that the company will sell 8-10 million units of the foldable iPhone in 2026, and then 20 million units in 2027. Foxconn could be the OEM next year and the company may hire Luxshare in 2027.

The screen of the foldable iPhone could be supplied by Samsung and the company is said to be developing UTG Lens technology exclusively for Apple. It's likely a variation of the ultra-thin glass (UTG) Samsung uses for its bendable products. The hinge is said to be designed by Apple and sourced from Taiwan-based companies. Internal parts could be obtained from Lingyi.

The foldable iPhone is tipped to feature an aluminium alloy middle frame. It is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a main camera and an ultra-wide angle sensor. The battery capacity could be around 5,000mAh and the cell is expected to be 3D stacked, exclusively developed by ATL.