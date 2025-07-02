Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report

Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report

Apple reportedly started its initial P1 (Prototype 1) phase for the foldable iPhone in June.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 19:40 IST
Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The foldable iPhone is likely to compete against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and others

Highlights
  • Apple's foldable iPhone could complete prototype testing by late 2025
  • Each prototype stage of the foldable iPhone reportedly lasts two months
  • Apple could produce around 7 million units of the foldable phone
Advertisement

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is likely to become a reality soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to offer any hints about its launch, but a new report states that the foldable phone is in the early stages of development. The device is expected to complete prototype testing by late 2025 and move into the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) phase. The foldable iPhone could be unveiled in the second half of next year. 

Apple Reportedly Begins Prototyping Phase for Foldable iPhone

Digitimes, citing supply chain sources, reports that Apple's foldable iPhone had reached the prototype (P1) stage in June. Apple is said to keep a standard development cycle for the foldable iPhone, and it could progress through P1 to P3 prototype stages before entering the EVT phase, followed by mass production. This could potentially pave the way for a launch in the second half of 2026. 

Each prototype stage of the foldable iPhone reportedly lasts about two months. During this time, Apple's supply chain partners could carry out limited trial productions. Once those trials are complete, iPhone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron will reportedly verify production yields and assess manufacturability before full-scale production begins.

Initial shipment estimates for Apple's foldable iPhone are reportedly around 7 million units. This figure could change based on market response.

Further, the publication, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, states that Apple had been developing a foldable iPad alongside the foldable iPhone, but it has reportedly shelved this plan. Industry experts reportedly believe the pause is due to manufacturing challenges, high production costs, especially around flexible displays, and limited market demand for larger foldable devices.

Apple's entry into the foldable segment is expected to heat up the competition. The foldable iPhone is likely to compete against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup, and Pixel's Fold phones, and several other Chinese foldables.

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to cost around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the US. It is speculated to boast a liquid metal hinge. It is said to pack a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. The upcoming model could measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is said to offer a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPhone, Apple Foldable iPhone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Related Stories

Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications and Colours Revealed
  3. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Red Magic Astra Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  5. WhatsApp Business Users Can Soon Use AI Chatbot to Recommend Products
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  7. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  8. Grammarly Wants to Create a Productivity Platform With AI Agents
  9. Honor Magic V5 Launched: Just 4.1mm Thin, Packs a 6,100mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Dead Online Gets Surprise Update That Adds Undead Nightmare-Style Zombies and Other Missions
  2. Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Production, May Launch in Second Half of 2026 Launch: Report
  3. Honor Magic V5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7.95-Inch 2K Foldable Main Display
  4. WhatsApp Business to Soon Get AI Chatbot That Can Make Product Recommendations
  5. Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Alienware Area-51, Alienware Aurora Desktops With Latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts on Electronics and Bank Offers Revealed
  8. Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform
  9. WWE 2K25 Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
  10. Ferrari Amalfi Unveiled With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine, 320 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »