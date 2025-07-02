Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone is likely to become a reality soon. The Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to offer any hints about its launch, but a new report states that the foldable phone is in the early stages of development. The device is expected to complete prototype testing by late 2025 and move into the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) phase. The foldable iPhone could be unveiled in the second half of next year.

Apple Reportedly Begins Prototyping Phase for Foldable iPhone

Digitimes, citing supply chain sources, reports that Apple's foldable iPhone had reached the prototype (P1) stage in June. Apple is said to keep a standard development cycle for the foldable iPhone, and it could progress through P1 to P3 prototype stages before entering the EVT phase, followed by mass production. This could potentially pave the way for a launch in the second half of 2026.

Each prototype stage of the foldable iPhone reportedly lasts about two months. During this time, Apple's supply chain partners could carry out limited trial productions. Once those trials are complete, iPhone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron will reportedly verify production yields and assess manufacturability before full-scale production begins.

Initial shipment estimates for Apple's foldable iPhone are reportedly around 7 million units. This figure could change based on market response.

Further, the publication, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, states that Apple had been developing a foldable iPad alongside the foldable iPhone, but it has reportedly shelved this plan. Industry experts reportedly believe the pause is due to manufacturing challenges, high production costs, especially around flexible displays, and limited market demand for larger foldable devices.

Apple's entry into the foldable segment is expected to heat up the competition. The foldable iPhone is likely to compete against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup, and Pixel's Fold phones, and several other Chinese foldables.

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to cost around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) in the US. It is speculated to boast a liquid metal hinge. It is said to pack a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. The upcoming model could measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is said to offer a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.