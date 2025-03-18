Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost More Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost More Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Apple's foldable iPhone is said to launch in late 2026 or early 2027.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 16:48 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost More Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1799 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000)

Highlights
  • Rumours about Apple developing a foldable device have been circulating
  • Apple's foldable iPhone could debut as a high-end model
  • Apple's book-style foldable iPhone is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness
Advertisement

Apple is said to be working on its first foldable device. We have yet to see any official word from Apple regarding a foldable iPhone, but ahead of it, a new report gives us an idea about its pricing. The foldable iPhone model is said to cost around twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple is likely to sell a limited quantity of its foldable smartphone, which is believed to launch at the end of next year with a book-style foldable design.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Price Range, Launch Timeline

As reported by MacRumors, Barclays analyst Tim Long mentioned in an investor note that Apple's first foldable iPhone might have a starting price in the $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) range in the US. If this rumour turns out to be true, the handset would cost nearly twice as much as Apple's most expensive iPhone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700) for the base 256GB storage variant and goes up to $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,39,200) for the 1TB storage variant.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an initial price tag of $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,64,300), while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1799 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000).

Long reportedly made this pricing prediction after a trip to Asia where his team spoke to hardware manufacturers. He reportedly said that there is increasing discussion within the supply chain about a foldable iPhone launching in late 2026 to early 2027. Long expects Apple to sell a limited quantity of its foldable due to the higher starting price tag.

Previous reports have hinted that the foldable iPhone will be priced between $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,74,100) and $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,17,700). It is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. The foldable is said to feature a nearly creaseless display. It might lack the Face ID feature and include a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Apple's book-style foldable iPhone is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is tipped to feature an aluminium alloy middle frame. The foldable is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup and a battery with about 5,000mAh capacity.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPhone, Apple Foldable iPhone, Apple Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Xpad GT Moniker, RAM, Storage Option Surfaces Online; May Launch Soon
Ripple Signals Intent to Launch Wallet Service in New Trademark Filing: Reports

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost More Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost
  2. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  5. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
  6. Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Return to Earth with Crew-9
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Design, Colour Options, Chipset Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  9. Oppo A5 Pro 4G With Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched
  10. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail
  2. Microlightning in Water Droplets Could Explain the Origin of Life on Earth
  3. NASA’s Space Station Research Aids Lunar Missions With Key Technologies
  4. ISRO SpaDeX Successfully Undocks, Advancing Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan
  5. Fossil Evidence Shows Plants Survived the End-Permian Mass Extinction in China
  6. Starliner Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Return to Earth with Crew-9
  7. Chandrayaan-5 Approved: ISRO Plans 350kg Rover, India-Japan Collaboration
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches 5G Service in Mumbai, Reveals Prepaid and Postpaid Plans
  9. Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Get Larger Display, Thinner Build and a Periscope Lens
  10. Vivo V50e Tipped to Launch in India Mid-April; Design Details Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »