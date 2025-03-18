Apple is said to be working on its first foldable device. We have yet to see any official word from Apple regarding a foldable iPhone, but ahead of it, a new report gives us an idea about its pricing. The foldable iPhone model is said to cost around twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple is likely to sell a limited quantity of its foldable smartphone, which is believed to launch at the end of next year with a book-style foldable design.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Price Range, Launch Timeline

As reported by MacRumors, Barclays analyst Tim Long mentioned in an investor note that Apple's first foldable iPhone might have a starting price in the $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) range in the US. If this rumour turns out to be true, the handset would cost nearly twice as much as Apple's most expensive iPhone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700) for the base 256GB storage variant and goes up to $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,39,200) for the 1TB storage variant.

For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an initial price tag of $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,64,300), while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1799 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000).

Long reportedly made this pricing prediction after a trip to Asia where his team spoke to hardware manufacturers. He reportedly said that there is increasing discussion within the supply chain about a foldable iPhone launching in late 2026 to early 2027. Long expects Apple to sell a limited quantity of its foldable due to the higher starting price tag.

Previous reports have hinted that the foldable iPhone will be priced between $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,74,100) and $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,17,700). It is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. The foldable is said to feature a nearly creaseless display. It might lack the Face ID feature and include a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Apple's book-style foldable iPhone is said to measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.6mm when unfolded. It is tipped to feature an aluminium alloy middle frame. The foldable is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup and a battery with about 5,000mAh capacity.