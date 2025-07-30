Technology News
English Edition

iOS 18.6 Update for iPhone With EU-Specific Changes, Bug Fixes Rolling Out to Users

The update is available for iPhone XS and later models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 09:57 IST
iOS 18.6 Update for iPhone With EU-Specific Changes, Bug Fixes Rolling Out to Users

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released the iOS 18 update in September

Highlights
  • iOS 18.6 update brings fixes for bugs found in previous iterations
  • A Photos app bug causing memory movies to be shared is fixed
  • Those in the EU have an updated user experience when installing apps
Advertisement

Apple on Monday rolled out the iOS 18.6 update for iPhone. While the company's focus remains on delivering new features in iOS 26, the latest stable update also carries a handful of changes, especially for iPhone users in the EU. There is a new user experience when installing alternative app marketplaces from the web, apps from the web, or the developer's own apps. The iOS 18.6 update also has fixes for bugs reported in previous firmware iterations.

iOS 18.6 Update: What's New

According to Apple's release notes, several user experiences have been updated in iOS 18.6. It will be displayed when installing an alternative app marketplace from a developer's website. The updated experience also applies to instances of installing an app from a developer's website.

Further, the Cupertino-based tech giant will roll out an API later this year which allows developers to commence download of alternatively distributed apps they publish from within their already-published app.

ios 18 6 apple iOS 18.6

Updated user experience in iOS 18.6
Photo Credit: Apple

 

There will be a slight change to subsequent installs of the app from the same developer via the web, as per Apple.

In addition to the updated user experience, the iOS 18.6 update carries important bug fixes and security updates. Among them is a fix for an issue in the Photos app which resulted in memory movies from being shared.

A handful of vulnerabilities in the WebKit have been patched too. If left unchecked, they may have caused address bar spoofing when visiting a malicious website and disclosed sensitive user information when processing maliciously crafted web content. Additionally, it could have also led to unexpected Safari crash, denial-of-service, internal states of the app disclosed, or memory corruption.

Thus, users with compatible iPhone models are urged to iOS 18.6 immediately. To install the update on your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now. The update is available for iPhone XS and later handsets.

Apple is expected to sunset the development of future iterations of the iOS 18 firmware, with iOS 26 on track for a September release alongside the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18, iOS 18.6, iOS 26, iOS 19, IPhone, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise

Related Stories

iOS 18.6 Update for iPhone With EU-Specific Changes, Bug Fixes Rolling Out to Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. ChatGPT's New Study Mode Will Guide Students Towards Solutions
  3. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  4. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  5. Ulefone Armor 33 Series With 22,500mAh Battery, Night Vision Camera Unveiled
  6. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  7. Lava Shark 2 4G May Launch in India Soon; Spotted on Geekbench
  8. YouTube Begins Using Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Chipset Details Spotted in Leaked Firmware
  10. Qualcomm Showcases Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions at Auto Day 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  3. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
  6. The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
  7. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  8. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
  9. Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
  10. Google Upgrades AI Mode With Search Live With Video Input, PDF Support and Canvas Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »