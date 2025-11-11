Apple has partnered with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake to unveil the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition 3D-knit accessory designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods, and other small essentials. Drawing inspiration from the concept of “a piece of cloth,” the iPhone Pocket is claimed to blend technology with craftsmanship, reflecting both brands' focus on simplicity and design. Its ribbed and flexible design is said to wrap securely around an iPhone, while also subtly revealing the screen, claiming to reimagine how people carry their devices in everyday use.

iPhone Pocket Price, Availability

The short strap version of the iPhone Pocket will cost $149.95 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and comes in eight colourways, including lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. The longer crossbody version will retail for $229.95 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black shades. Each version is compatible with all iPhone models, according to the company.

The iPhone Pocket will be available starting Friday, November 14, through select Apple Store locations and the official Apple website in markets including the US, the UK, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Greater China, and others.

iPhone Pocket can be used in multiple ways, such as tied onto bags or worn on the body

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Pocket Design, Use

Made in Japan, the iPhone Pocket features a 3D-knitted, ribbed texture reminiscent of Issey Miyake's signature pleats. The design is said to allow it to stretch and expand, accommodating other small items alongside an iPhone. It can be used in multiple ways, such as handheld, tied onto bags, or worn on the body, making it a functional accessory that doubles as a style statement, the company added.

Issey Miyake's design director Yoshiyuki Miyamae described the product as an exploration of “the joy of wearing an iPhone in your own way,” emphasising individuality and everyday utility. Apple's vice president of Industrial Design, Molly Anderson, said the collaboration celebrates “craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” adding that the colour palette was intentionally designed to complement existing iPhone models.