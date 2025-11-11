Technology News
iPhone Pocket, a Limited Edition 3D Knitted iPod Sock-Style Accessory, Launched in Select Markets

The design is said to allow it to stretch and expand, accommodating other small items alongside an iPhone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 18:40 IST
iPhone Pocket, a Limited Edition 3D Knitted iPod Sock-Style Accessory, Launched in Select Markets

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Pocket, made with Issey Miyake and Apple, uses a 3D-knit design to fit any iPhone

Highlights
  • Ribbed texture securely wraps iPhone while revealing the screen
  • Available in short and long strap versions from November 14
  • Made in Japan, designed to carry iPhone, AirPods, and essentials
Apple has partnered with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake to unveil the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition 3D-knit accessory designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods, and other small essentials. Drawing inspiration from the concept of “a piece of cloth,” the iPhone Pocket is claimed to blend technology with craftsmanship, reflecting both brands' focus on simplicity and design. Its ribbed and flexible design is said to wrap securely around an iPhone, while also subtly revealing the screen, claiming to reimagine how people carry their devices in everyday use.

iPhone Pocket Price, Availability

The short strap version of the iPhone Pocket will cost $149.95 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and comes in eight colourways, including lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. The longer crossbody version will retail for $229.95 (roughly Rs. 20,400) and is available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black shades. Each version is compatible with all iPhone models, according to the company.

The iPhone Pocket will be available starting Friday, November 14, through select Apple Store locations and the official Apple website in markets including the US, the UK, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Greater China, and others. 

iphone pocket apple inline 1 iPhone Pocket

iPhone Pocket can be used in multiple ways, such as tied onto bags or worn on the body
Photo Credit: Apple

 

iPhone Pocket Design, Use

Made in Japan, the iPhone Pocket features a 3D-knitted, ribbed texture reminiscent of Issey Miyake's signature pleats. The design is said to allow it to stretch and expand, accommodating other small items alongside an iPhone. It can be used in multiple ways, such as handheld, tied onto bags, or worn on the body, making it a functional accessory that doubles as a style statement, the company added.

Issey Miyake's design director Yoshiyuki Miyamae described the product as an exploration of “the joy of wearing an iPhone in your own way,” emphasising individuality and everyday utility. Apple's vice president of Industrial Design, Molly Anderson, said the collaboration celebrates “craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” adding that the colour palette was intentionally designed to complement existing iPhone models.

Comments

Further reading: iPhone Pocket, iPhone Pocket Price, iPhone Pocket Launch, iPhone Pocket Design, iPhone Pocket Features, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Setting UPI Payment Limits: How to Limit the Amount You Can Send Daily for Safety

