Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Sales Up 1.5 Percent as Apple's Quarterly Revenue Beats Expectations After Making Inroads in India

iPhone Sales Up 1.5 Percent as Apple's Quarterly Revenue Beats Expectations After Making Inroads in India

Apple said sales for its fiscal second quarter ended April 1 fell 2.5 percent to $94.8 billion (roughly Rs. 7,74,400 crore), ahead of expectations for a 4.4 percent decline.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2023 09:32 IST
iPhone Sales Up 1.5 Percent as Apple's Quarterly Revenue Beats Expectations After Making Inroads in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's stock has outperformed most of Wall Street in 2023

Highlights
  • Global smartphone shipments fell 13 percent during Q1 2023
  • Apple raised its dividend to 24 cents a share
  • Investors are still waiting for the company's next major hardware product

Apple's results beat expectations on Thursday, showing off the tech giant's resilience in a slowing global economy thanks to better-than-expected iPhone sales and notable inroads in India and other newer markets.

Shares of the largest U.S. company by market value rose 2 percent after Apple exceeded Wall Street's expectations for revenue and profit for the April 1 quarter. The company's results contrast with disappointing figures out of big chipmakers due to a slower-than-expected rebound in China's economic growth.

Apple executives on Thursday said gross profit margins for the current quarter would be better than forecast despite an expected dip in revenue as supply-chain issues have improved.

Apple said sales for its fiscal second quarter ended April 1 fell 2.5 percent to $94.8 billion (roughly Rs. 7,74,400 crore), ahead of expectations for a 4.4 percent decline, according to Refinitiv data. Profit was flat at $1.52 (roughly Rs. 120) per share, compared with estimates of $1.43 (roughly Rs. 115) per share.

IPhone sales were up 1.5 percent to $51.3 billion (roughly Rs. 4,19,100 crore), besting expectations for a 3.3 percent drop even as consumers and businesses tightened up spending due to rising inflation. Global smartphone shipments fell 13 percent during the first three months of 2023, according to research firm Canalys, which said Apple gained market share against Android rivals.

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said Apple's gross margin will be between 44 percent and 44.5 percent, above estimates of 43.7 percent, according to Refinitiv data. But he also said Apple's revenue will likely decline slightly. Analysts were expecting a 2.1 percent increase to $84.7 billion (roughly Rs. 6,92,000 crore) for the company's June-ending fiscal third quarter.

Apple's stock has outperformed most of Wall Street in 2023, up 28 percent year-to-date. Investors see the company as a defensive play during a time of economic uncertainty.

Apple raised its dividend to 24 cents a share, up from 23 cents a share a year ago. The board authorized a $90 billion (roughly Rs. 7,35,200 crore) share repurchase program, same as a year ago.

Emerging Markets Outperform

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that the company set a fiscal second-quarter record for iPhone sales, thanks in part to picking up new users in markets such as India, where Cook recently traveled for the opening of that country's first Apple stores.

"We were thrilled by our performance in emerging markets," Cook said. "We set records for the iPhone installed base in every geographic segment, and we had very strong 'new to' (sales in) emerging markets, particularly in Brazil, India and Mexico."

Cook also said supply-chain snarls have vanished. "We had no material shortages at all during the quarter across any of the products."

Not all of Apple's business lines were immune to the electronics slump. Sales of Macs fell sharply while iPad revenue slipped. Sales in China also dropped 2.9 percent, a slightly larger drop than overall revenue.

"Apple still needs China on a near-term basis to drive sales and profits," said Tom Forte of D.A. Davidson. "Long-term, emerging markets are important, especially India from a supply chain and sales standpoint."

Other tech firms have predicted a second-half rebound. Wall Street expects Apple to recover faster and show modest year-over-year revenue growth during its fiscal third quarter ending in June.

Investors are still waiting for the company's next major hardware product. Bloomberg has reported the iPhone maker could unveil a mixed-reality headset as soon as next month, when it holds its annual software developer conference. The company recently announced new service businesses such as a high-yield savings account.

Mac sales fell more than 30 percent compared with analyst estimates of a 25 percent decline, according to Refinitiv. Apple's sales fared only slightly better than PC unit shipments in the market, which fell 33 percent in the calendar first quarter, according to Canalys.

Sales in Apple's wearables business, which includes devices like AirPods and the Apple Watch, fell less than 1 percent compared with estimates for a 4.4 percent drop.

Apple's biggest growth segment was its services business, which includes products like iCloud and Apple Pay, which grew 5.5 percent to $20.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,70,700 crore). Cook said Apple now has 975 million subscribers on its platform, which includes both Apple services and third-party apps, up from 935 million last quarter and an increase of 150 million from a year ago.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple earnings
Israel Seized Binance Crypto Accounts to 'Thwart' Islamic State, Claims Document

Related Stories

iPhone Sales Up 1.5 Percent as Apple's Quarterly Revenue Beats Expectations After Making Inroads in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  5. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Top Offers on Home Appliances
  7. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on November 4
  10. Asus ROG Ally to Launch on This Date; Renders, Specifications, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Release in Bangladesh on May 12
  2. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Debut in August
  3. India Leading Digital Revolution, Its Financial Inclusion Journey Can Be Example for Others: UN Officials
  4. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
  6. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says CEO Tim Cook as Apple Stakes Future Growth on Emerging Markets
  7. Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase
  8. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue
  10. Coinbase Crypto Exchange Posts Smaller Quarterly Loss After Costs Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.