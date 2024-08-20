Technology News
iPhone 16 Pro Models Will Reportedly be Assembled in India by Foxconn as Apple Aims to Diversify Production

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro series production could represent a new milestone for India’s manufacturing sector as well as the Cupertino company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 18:48 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Models Will Reportedly be Assembled in India by Foxconn as Apple Aims to Diversify Production

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 16 series later this year as the successor to 2023's iPhone 15 lineup

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to make iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India
  • The smartphones may be primarily assembled by Foxconn
  • Apple already makes standard iPhone 15 models in the country
iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to debut as part of the purported iPhone 16 series an Apple event that could be held in September. A new report suggests that this launch could be notable for India, as Apple is expected to begin assembling its top-of-the-line smartphones in the country for the first time this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly started training workers at its factories. This move is speculated to take place in anticipation of the new product introduction (NPI) process – a multi-step plan where a product goes from ideation to the final production stage.

Apple Looking to Assemble iPhone 16 Pro Models in India

Apple has already begun to diversify its iPhone production process by establishing manufacturing facilities in regions outside China. The iPhone maker's focus on India-based manufacturing started with the first-generation iPhone SE in 2017. Since then, the production of subsequent models, such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, also started in India.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple's production of the purported iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could represent an important milestone for India's manufacturing sector as well as the Cupertino company. It will potentially be the first time that Apple branches out its production of the Pro iPhone models – which are currently produced in China with Taiwanese partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron.

Notably, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are assembled in India, the Pro models are still exclusive to China.

While Apple was previously reported to make these locally assembled iPhone 16 Pro models available in stores on the first day of sale, that may not be the case. The report suggests that Foxconn will be the primary assembler of the purported smartphones, and its workers have started receiving training, with the aim of kicking off the assembly at Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur plant “within weeks” of the global launch.

Apple's other manufacturing partners in India, such as Pegatron and Tata-owned Wistron, are also speculated to commence the production of iPhone 16 Pro models later on.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Foxconn Tamil Nadu, make in India, Pegatron, Apple Wistron
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED 4K TV Series With Up to 85-Inch Screens, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
Web3 Industry Touts Benefits of Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain Technology on National Fintech Day

iPhone 16 Pro Models Will Reportedly be Assembled in India by Foxconn as Apple Aims to Diversify Production
