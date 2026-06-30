Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, could go official in September this year. While the company remains tight-lipped about its foldable phone debut, another dummy unit has surfaced online, offering a look at the design. As Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Ultra is expected to come with a unique, wider form factor. The leaked renders show the phone in a black finish and closely match earlier design rumours. It could feature dual rear cameras and a Camera Control button.

iPhone Ultra Design (Anticipated)

Jam Online leaked images of dummy units of the puported iPhone Ultra, showing the phone in a black shade. The renders show the foldable iPhone with a wider form factor in the unfolded state, compared to the conventional iPhone. It is reportedly compact and nearly as thin as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The leak claims that the iPhone Ultra resemble using a compact iPad Mini in portrait orientation. The renders show two front-facing cameras, one integrated into the outer cover display and the second one positioned on the inner foldable screen. The dual rear cameras are arranged horizontally in a pill-shaped module. The rear camera island has an LED flash and a microphone.

Photo Credit: Jam Online

In the unfolded form, the handset offers a tablet-like experience. The dummy unit appears to have a Camera Control button positioned below the power button. The volume keys seem to be arranged on the upper edge of the device. A USB Type-C port sits at the bottom between dual speaker grilles.

The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to ship with Apple's A20 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is speculated to feature a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen. It is said to feature two 48-megapixel sensors and is likely to include Apple's in-house C2 modem. It is likely to be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September this year.