Technology News
English Edition

iPhone Ultra Dummy Unit Surfaces in Black Colourway, Offering a Closer Look at Its Design

iPhone Ultra appears to have a pill-shaped camera module on the back, housing two horizontally aligned cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 11:20 IST
iPhone Ultra Dummy Unit Surfaces in Black Colourway, Offering a Closer Look at Its Design

Photo Credit: Samsung

iPhone Ultra is said to feature a Camera Control button

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra is expected to come with a unique, wider form factor
  • In the unfolded form, the handset offers a tablet-like experience
  • The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to ship with Apple's A20 Pro chipset
Advertisement

Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, could go official in September this year. While the company remains tight-lipped about its foldable phone debut, another dummy unit has surfaced online, offering a look at the design. As Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Ultra is expected to come with a unique, wider form factor. The leaked renders show the phone in a black finish and closely match earlier design rumours. It could feature dual rear cameras and a Camera Control button. 

iPhone Ultra Design (Anticipated)

Jam Online leaked images of dummy units of the puported iPhone Ultra, showing the phone in a black shade. The renders show the foldable iPhone with a wider form factor in the unfolded state, compared to the conventional iPhone. It is reportedly compact and nearly as thin as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

The leak claims that the iPhone Ultra resemble using a compact iPad Mini in portrait orientation. The renders show two front-facing cameras, one integrated into the outer cover display and the second one positioned on the inner foldable screen. The dual rear cameras are arranged horizontally in a pill-shaped module. The rear camera island has an LED flash and a microphone.

iphone ultra jamonlineph iPhone Ultra

Photo Credit: Jam Online

 

In the unfolded form, the handset offers a tablet-like experience. The dummy unit appears to have a Camera Control button positioned below the power button. The volume keys seem to be arranged on the upper edge of the device. A USB Type-C port sits at the bottom between dual speaker grilles.

The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to ship with Apple's A20 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is speculated to feature a 5.3-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch foldable inner screen. It is said to feature two 48-megapixel sensors and is likely to include Apple's in-house C2 modem. It is likely to be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Apple, iPhone Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch in Select Global Markets Soon
Google Pixel Watch 5 FCC Listing Reveals UWB, LTE Connectivity and Satellite SOS Support

Related Stories

iPhone Ultra Dummy Unit Surfaces in Black Colourway, Offering a Closer Look at Its Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note Edge Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available at 'Lowest Price of the Year' on Amazon
  3. OnePlus N6 With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Arrives With a 6,000mAh Battery: See Price in India
  5. iPhone Ultra Dummy Image Offers Closer Look at Design and New Black Colour
  6. Qualcomm Will Host Its Annual Snapdragon Summit on These Dates
  7. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Review: Pure Value, No Compromises
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Watch Ultra 2 Could Get Brighter Displays
  9. OnePlus Announces Deals on These Products for Upcoming Prime Day Sale
  10. State of Decay 3 Developer Undead Labs Among Xbox Studios Facing Closure
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4b's Key Specifications Spotted via Leaked Real-life Images, Could Feature 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Acer TravelLite TL24-54M Launched in India With Intel Core Series 3 Chip, 14-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  3. Qualcomm Schedules Snapdragon Summit 2026 for September: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series Expected to Debut
  4. Bitcoin Price Slides to $59,500 as US Fed Signals, Strategy's Turnaround Plans Weigh on Sentiment
  5. State of Decay 3 Developer Undead Labs Reportedly Facing Closure Amidst Xbox Cuts
  6. iQOO 16 Series to Launch Without Flagship iQOO 16 Ultra Model, Tipster Claims
  7. Apple Acquires Rabbit 3 Times, Developer of 2025 Apple Design Award-Winning 'Play' App
  8. OnePlus N6 Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6360 Apex Chipset: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Supplier List, Parts and Photos Exposed in Tata Data Leak
  10. Apple Accuses CCI of 'Copy-Pasting' Rivals' Claims in Antitrust Investigation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »