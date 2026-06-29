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iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 Display Specifications Leaked; iPhone 19 Pro Said to Enter Testing

The iPhone 18 series models are tipped to be equipped with different display technologies and refresh rates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 16:19 IST
iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 Display Specifications Leaked; iPhone 19 Pro Said to Enter Testing

iPhone 17 (pictured) was launched in September 2025

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Highlights
  • The standard iPhone 18 is expected to be launched in 2027
  • iPhone Air 2 may sport a 6.55-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen
  • Tipster claims Apple could equip the iPhone 18e with a 60Hz display
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With the second half of 2026 approaching, Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup is gradually coming into focus. The rumour mill has indicated a split launch of the iPhone 18 series, with the Pro models debuting this year, while the vanilla iPhone 18 is expected in 2027. Ahead of their expected debut, a new leak has shed light on the display specifications of the purported handsets. The tipster also claims that Apple's 2027 flagship models, including the iPhone 19 Pro lineup and second-generation foldable iPhone, have already entered an early stage of development.

Apple's iPhone Air 2 Could Feature a 6.55-Inch Display

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Apple's 2027 smartphone lineup will include the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e. Each of the models is tipped to be equipped with different display technologies and support different refresh rates.

Iphone 18 Discussion
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The tipster claims the iPhone Air 2 will sport a 6.55-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 is also tipped to receive a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED panel capable of refreshing at 120Hz. If the claims are accurate, this would mark the second time Apple's non-Pro iPhone adopts a high-refresh-rate LTPO display, following its arrival on the iPhone 17 last year.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18e is said to feature a smaller 6.12-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The tipster's claims indicate Apple would likely continue reserving higher refresh rates for its flagship offerings.

Separately, DCS also claimed that Apple's 2027 flagship lineup has already entered the open-mould testing phase. It is, notably, a stage during a product's development where manufacturers use pre-existing commercially available moulds to accelerate prototype development.

The Phone 19 series and the second-generation foldable iPhone, tentatively referred to as the iPhone Ultra 2, are tipped to have reached this early development milestone.

While Apple has yet to confirm any details about its upcoming smartphone lineup, previous leaks indicate that the Cupertino-based tech giant's September event could introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Ultra, which is expected to arrive as the company's first-ever foldable iPhone.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to be pushed to early 2027, when it may launch alongside the iPhone 18e.

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Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone Ultra 2, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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