iQOO 15 Ultra was launched in China on Wednesday as the second model in the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship lineup. The new handset will go on sale in the country via the Vivo China online store in two colourways. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The iQOO 15 Ultra is equipped with a 7,400mAh battery. It offers support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The handset also supports the 55W PPS protocol. The iQOO 15 Ultra also carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

iQOO 15 Ultra Price, Availability

Pricing of the iQOO 15 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 74,000) for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 78,000) and CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 91,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, costs CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000).

The new iQOO smartphone will go on sale in the country on February 6 via the Vivo China online store. The iQOO 15 Ultra is offered in 2077 (Black) and 2049 (Silver) colour options.

iQOO 15 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup.

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications, Features

The iQOO 15 Ultra is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The new phone sports a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440x3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, support for HDR video, up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness, 508 ppi pixel density, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 1.07 billion colours, and 94.39 percent screen-to-body ratio. An octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the iQOO 15 Ultra. The SoC features six efficiency cores and two performance cores, delivering a clock speed of 4.6GHz.

iQOO's 15 Ultra is also equipped with an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 24GB of LPDDR5x Ultra Pro RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. To control the temperatures during gaming and resource-intensive tasks, the smartphone ships with iQOO's Ice Dome Cooling System, featuring an 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation plate and an active cooling fan. It also gets a heat vent on the left side. For gamers, the phone offers two shoulder buttons and the Q3 e-sports chip.

For optics, the iQOO 15 Ultra carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultrawide camera. It also features a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 8K.

The iQOO 15 Ultra packs a 7,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, a hall sensor, and an infrared blaster. The phone also features a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 163.65x76.80x8.70mm in dimensions, and weighs about 227g.