Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price leaks point to higher launch prices compared to the Galaxy S25 lineup, with one notable exception.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung held Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 (pictured) prices steady

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to launch on February 25
  • Leaked prices suggest higher costs for Galaxy S26 and S26+
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB may retain last year’s pricing
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series may see a price hike in Europe. Samsung is expected to unveil the lineup, including the base, plus and Ultra variants, on February 25. The retail availability of the handsets may start from March 11. While earlier rumours regarding price hikes were mixed, a new report from Dealabs suggests that most Galaxy S26 models will cost more than their predecessors in European markets. The final pricing decision of the South Korean tech giant will be confirmed at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series European Pricing (Expected)

According to a report by Dealabs, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra prices have been leaked, which points to higher launch prices compared to the Galaxy S25 lineup, with one key exception. The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 with 256GB storage could start at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,700), up from EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500) for the Galaxy S25.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ 256GB variant is tipped to cost EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,35,600), compared to EUR 1,169 (roughly Rs. 1,24,900) last year. Prices are also set to increase for higher storage variants, with the 512GB Galaxy S26 tipped at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,28,100) and the same variant of the Galaxy S26+ priced at EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,56,900).

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra shows a mixed trend. The base 256GB version is expected to retain the same price as the Galaxy S25 Ultra at EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,56,900), while the 512GB variant could increase to EUR 1,669 (roughly Rs. 1,78,300). A 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra is also listed at EUR 1,969 (roughly Rs. 2,10,300), higher than the previous generation. The report adds that Samsung may drop the 128GB storage option for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in Europe.

Higher component costs may be the reason for Samsung's models getting more expensive this year. The publication points out that sharp hikes seen in earlier Bulgaria leaks are unlikely across the Eurozone, with pre-order and carrier deals expected to offset increases.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in Black, White, Blue, and Purple colour options, with additional shades possibly exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
