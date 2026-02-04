The Oppo Find N5 was launched in international markets in February 2025, and the Chinese smartphone maker is readying a successor to the book-style foldable smartphone, which is expected to arrive as the Oppo Find N6. Ahead of any official confirmation, the unannounced Find N series smartphone has been certified by Thailand's NBTC regulator. The Oppo Find N6 is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6.62-inch cover display. It could feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Find N6 Launch Could Be Imminent

The unannounced Oppo Find N6 is listed on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) website with the model number CPH2765. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, which confirms the presence of 4G and 5G connectivity. The handset is manufactured in China and is listed with certification number B38063-26.

Photo Credit: NBTC

Oppo has not shared any information on the purported Oppo Find N6, but the NBTC listing suggests that the company may be planning on launching the phone soon. Recent leaks suggested that the handset will launch in select global markets in March.

The Oppo Find N6 is rumoured to feature an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It is tipped to be available in deep black, golden orange and original titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset couple with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find N6 could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel camera, a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 200-megapixel camera. The phone might also feature a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor. It is likely to feature a 6,000mAh battery.

For comparison, the Oppo Find N5 was launched in February last year in global markets with a price tag of SGD 2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,77,000) for the sole 16GB + 512GB storage variant.