iQoo 11 5G launched in India on Tuesday. This latest flagship offering from the company is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with a Vivo V2 imaging chip. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The iQoo 11 5G features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup that supports 4K Super Night recording and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

iQoo 11 5G price in India, availability

The iQoo 11 5G will go on sale in India for the first time on January 12 at 12pm IST for Amazon Prime members. Everybody else will be able to get their hands on this iQoo smartphone from January 13 at 12pm IST. Its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 59,999 and the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 64,999.

Its Alpha colour variant sports a glass back made from anti-glare matt glass fibre material. Meanwhile, the BMW Motorsport-inspired Legend colour option features an organic silicone leather back.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers will get a Rs. 5,000 discount on their purchases. An exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 3,000 will also be available on the iQoo 11 5G.

iQoo 11 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the iQoo 11 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Its Extended RAM 3.0 feature can be used to add an extra 8GB of virtual RAM. This smartphone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The company has promised to deliver up to three years of Android updates and up to four years of security patches for this smartphone.

The iQoo 11 5G gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 main sensor with OIS support. It also features a 13-megapixel telephoto/ portrait sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 116-degree optical field of view. The smartphone also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This handset is equipped with a V2 imaging chip that enables users to record 4K videos at night.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and NFC. The Iqoo 11 5G also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyroscope, and infrared.

The smartphone is equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system for optimum temperatures during heavy use. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support. This fast-charging technology is said to be capable of providing up to 50 percent backup with an 8-minute charge. The phone measures 165x77x9mm and weighs 205 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.