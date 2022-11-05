Technology News
iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Battery, Fast Charging Details Tipped Again: Report

iQoo 11 series is said to debut in China by the end of December this year.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 5 November 2022 14:07 IST
iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Battery, Fast Charging Details Tipped Again: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo 11 series is believed to succeed the iQoo 10 series

  • iQoo 11 series could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • These smartphones may also launch in India
  • iQoo 11 Pro said to have a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display

iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro are expected to launch in China in December this year. Rumours indicate that they might also debut in India. The company had previously skipped the launch of the iQoo 10 series in India and released the standard iQoo 10 as the iQoo 9T 5G. iQoo has not shared any details regarding these handsets. However, various leaks and rumours have shed some light on its specifications. A recent report claims that the vanilla iQoo 11 may offer 120W fast charging support, whereas the iQoo 11 Pro could offer support for 200W fast charging.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the vanilla iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 Pro is likely to pack a smaller 4,700mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. To recall, the iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro were launched earlier this year with 200W and 120W fast charging support as well, respectively.

These iQoo smartphones have also been tipped to launch in India. The standard iQoo 11 is said to bear the model number I2209, whereas the iQoo 11 Pro is said to have model number I2212. These variants are expected to launch around the same time as the Chinese launch. The China models of the iQoo 11 series have reportedly received 3C certification. They are expected to debut soon in China.

The vanilla iQoo 11 is said to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED panel display. This smartphone could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is expected to come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 Pro could get a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate, as per a recent report. It is expected to also pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

iQOO 10 Pro

iQOO 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 14.6-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Further reading: iQoo 11, iQoo 11 specifications, iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Pro specifications, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
