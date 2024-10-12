Technology News
iQOO 13 India Launch Date Leaked as Handset Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset

The latest iQOO 13 benchmark scores are considerably higher than those of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 October 2024 19:02 IST
iQOO 12 arrived in India in December 2023 and its successor is also expected to debut in the country

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 will reportedly be launched in India on December 5
  • The company is yet to announce launch dates for China and India
  • The iQOO 13 is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
iQOO 13 — the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Vivo subsidiary — could be launched in India by the end of the year, according to details shared by a tipster. It is expected to be unveiled in China next month, as one of the first handsets to be equipped with Qualcomm's next-generation chipset. The iQOO 13 has also surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench, with the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, that is expected to be unveiled later this month, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset.

iQOO 13 Could Launch in India in December

A Smartprix report citing tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 5. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's next flagship chipset, which is expected to be unveiled by the chipmaker later this month as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) according to the publication.

It's worth noting that the Vivo sub-brand is yet to announce a launch date for the iQOO 13 in China or in global markets. Last year, the company unveiled the iQOO 12 in China in November, while the handset made its way to India a month later.

iQOO 13 Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset

A listing for a smartphone with the model number V2408A on Geekbench gives a glimpse of the performance of the upcoming iQOO 13. The Geekbench entry reveals that the phone will be equipped with an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 3.53GHz.

iqoo 13 s25 ultra geekbench Geekbench

Purported listings for the iQOO 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

 

The Geekench listing for the purported iQOO 13 states that the device has 14.76GB of RAM, which indicates that it will be available in a 16GB memory variant. It is also shown to run on Android 15, and is likely to feature Vivo's FuntouchOS 15 skin. 

The benchmark result reveals that the handset scored 3,142 points in the single-core test and 10,052 points in the multi-core test. These scores are much higher than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that reportedly scored 3,069 points and 9,080 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, with an 'overclocked' Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

On Geekbeench, the latest benchmark results for the iPhone 16 Pro Max show the handset scored 3,562 points in the single-core test, which is higher than what the purported iQOO 13 managed to achieve. However, Apple's flagship smartphone scored 8,814 points in the multi-core test, which is significantly lower than iQOO's upcoming smartphone.

These benchmark results suggest that the iQOO 13 could be one of the most capable smartphones to be launched in the coming months. We can expect to learn more about the performance of the handset and how it fares against its competitors once more smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets are launched. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Could Reportedly Arrive With 'Slim' Design

