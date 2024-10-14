iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the iQOO 12, with numerous leaks and reports fueling speculation over the past few weeks. A recent report had suggested that the anticipated smartphone may launch in India on December 5. The iQOO 13 is expected to see a China launch in November. Ahead of any official announcements, a new leak has surfaced online that suggests the rear panel design of the smartphone.

iQOO 13 Design (Expected)

The iQOO 13 has surfaced online in a design similar to the preceding iQOO 12, with a squircle rear camera unit. A leaked image of the iQOO 13 shared by tipster Digital Chat Station shows an RGB light strip around the rear camera module. The design of the anticipated handset is visible in an image shared by the Weibo account Sanlian Life Weekly (translated from Chinese). Here, we see the phone in a white colourway, with the RGB strip lit up.

iQOO 13 design leaks as shared by Sanlian Life Weekly (L) and Digital Chat Station (R)

Photo Credit: Weibo

According to the tipster, the light strip is integrated with the design of the iQOO 13 rear camera module. He adds that users will have the option to not use the lights. The RGB lights could be used during gaming or can be customised for call alerts and notifications.

An iQOO executive had recently shared the design of the iQOO 13 front panel, where it appears with a flat display and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The screen is seen with slim, uniform bezels.

iQOO 13 Features (Expected)

The iQOO 13 has been tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 ( or Snapdragon 8 Elite) SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It may carry a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Chinese variant is expected to ship with OriginOS 5, while the Indian and international versions may run on Funtouch OS 15.

In the camera department, the iQOO 13 may be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter. The front camera of the handset may house a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will likely be backed by a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.