iQOO 13 Tipped to Feature RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module

iQOO 13 is rumoured to launch in India on December 5.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 12:24 IST
iQoo 13 is expected to succeed the iQoo 12 (pictured)

  • iQOO 13 Chinese version may ship with OriginOS 5.0
  • The Indian and global variants could run on Funtouch OS 15
  • The iQOO 13 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the iQOO 12, with numerous leaks and reports fueling speculation over the past few weeks. A recent report had suggested that the anticipated smartphone may launch in India on December 5. The iQOO 13 is expected to see a China launch in November. Ahead of any official announcements, a new leak has surfaced online that suggests the rear panel design of the smartphone.

iQOO 13 Design (Expected)

The iQOO 13 has surfaced online in a design similar to the preceding iQOO 12, with a squircle rear camera unit. A leaked image of the iQOO 13 shared by tipster Digital Chat Station shows an RGB light strip around the rear camera module. The design of the anticipated handset is visible in an image shared by the Weibo account Sanlian Life Weekly (translated from Chinese). Here, we see the phone in a white colourway, with the RGB strip lit up.

IQOO 13 weibo iqoo inline iQOO 13

iQOO 13 design leaks as shared by Sanlian Life Weekly (L) and Digital Chat Station (R)
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

According to the tipster, the light strip is integrated with the design of the iQOO 13 rear camera module. He adds that users will have the option to not use the lights. The RGB lights could be used during gaming or can be customised for call alerts and notifications. 

An iQOO executive had recently shared the design of the iQOO 13 front panel, where it appears with a flat display and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The screen is seen with slim, uniform bezels. 

iQOO 13 Features (Expected)

The iQOO 13 has been tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 ( or Snapdragon 8 Elite) SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It may carry a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Chinese variant is expected to ship with OriginOS 5, while the Indian and international versions may run on Funtouch OS 15.

In the camera department, the iQOO 13 may be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter. The front camera of the handset may house a 32-megapixel sensor. The phone will likely be backed by a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 design, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO 13 launch, iQOO
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Smart Glasses, AirPods With Cameras May Launch in 2027, Affordable Vision Pro in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $64,000 Following US’ PPI Data Disclosure, Altcoins Trade Sideways

