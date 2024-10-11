iQOO 13 is expected to launch as the company's next flagship smartphone in China next month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, much is known about the purported smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand courtesy of the rumour mill. However, the latest development comes from the company itself. At the Vivo Developer Conference (VDC) 2024, it was officially confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be equipped with the new BOE Q10 display developed with the latest technology, bringing improvements over previous-generation screens.

iQOO 13 Display Details

The new BOE Q10 display of the iQOO 13 will have a 2K resolution. It is said to have been jointly developed by the company in collaboration with the display manufacturer using a new Q10 luminescent material. Vivo says it will offer advantages in terms of brightness, colour, power consumption and lifespan. But exactly how much?

BOE says its Q10 screens have up to 12.5 percent better global brightness than the preceding models. Power consumption is claimed to have dropped by 10 percent, while the colour deviation reduction is listed at over 50 percent. According to the display maker, the BOE Q10 screen will have a 33 percent longer lifespan compared to previous generation displays.

Vivo also confirmed that the new display on the iQOO 13 will come equipped with upgraded super-sensitive touch technology. It will also have eye-protection measures. While the specifics of the screen remain unknown, it has been announced that it will have a 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks suggest iQOO 13 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the purported handset could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. It may also get a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The iQOO 13 is reportedly backed by a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.