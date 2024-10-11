Technology News
iQOO 13 to Feature New-Generation BOE Q10 Display With 2K Resolution

iQOO 13 will come with upgraded super-sensitive touch technology and eye-protection measures, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 11:48 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

iQOO 13 is the purported successor to the iQOO 12 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 is confirmed to sport 2K resolution BOE Q10 display
  • Vivo claims it will offer better brightness, lifespan and power usage
  • The purported handset is speculated to launch in China next month
iQOO 13 is expected to launch as the company's next flagship smartphone in China next month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, much is known about the purported smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand courtesy of the rumour mill. However, the latest development comes from the company itself. At the Vivo Developer Conference (VDC) 2024, it was officially confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be equipped with the new BOE Q10 display developed with the latest technology, bringing improvements over previous-generation screens.

iQOO 13 Display Details

The new BOE Q10 display of the iQOO 13 will have a 2K resolution. It is said to have been jointly developed by the company in collaboration with the display manufacturer using a new Q10 luminescent material. Vivo says it will offer advantages in terms of brightness, colour, power consumption and lifespan. But exactly how much?

BOE says its Q10 screens have up to 12.5 percent better global brightness than the preceding models. Power consumption is claimed to have dropped by 10 percent, while the colour deviation reduction is listed at over 50 percent. According to the display maker, the BOE Q10 screen will have a 33 percent longer lifespan compared to previous generation displays.

Vivo also confirmed that the new display on the iQOO 13 will come equipped with upgraded super-sensitive touch technology. It will also have eye-protection measures. While the specifics of the screen remain unknown, it has been announced that it will have a 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks suggest iQOO 13 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the purported handset could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. It may also get a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The iQOO 13 is reportedly backed by a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

iQOO 13

upcoming
iQOO 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6150mAh
OS Android
Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
