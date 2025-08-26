Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report

An image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE variant was recently spotted on the Safety Korea certification website.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 19:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE variant is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab A9 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It may support dual-band WiFi, hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 may launch alongside Tab A11+
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series of tablets has been spotted in various leaks over the past few months, and it is expected to break cover soon. Some models previously appeared on select certification sites. Now, the purported Galaxy Tab A11 LTE model has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, in a sign that the tablet lineup could be launched in the coming weeks or months. The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce any plans to launch the purported Galaxy Tab A11 series. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab A9, which was unveiled in the country in October 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Model Number Revealed in Bluetooth SIG Listing

The Tech Outlook spotted the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 tablet with the model number SM-X135G on the Bluetooth SIG certification database. The listing does not reveal any key details about the upcoming tablet, but it hints at the imminent launch of the company's A-series tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is expected to be launched later this year, alongside the Galaxy Tab A11+. The former has previously been spotted on the Safety Korea, FCC, WiFi Alliance, Nemko, and IMEI databases. The tablet is expected to support Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. It may support dual-band Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The tablet's real-life image reveals a front camera aligned for portrait orientation. It measures 210.9mmn (length) and 124.7mm (width), according to reports. Diagonally, it is said to measure 238mm. 

The company's existing Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch LCD WQXGA screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front camera and a 5,100mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Help Your Child Learn Better With Intel-Powered AI PCs
  2. Apple 'Awe Dropping' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 17 Series Expected
  3. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  8. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
  9. Xiaomi Announces Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacement This Week
  10. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Perplexity to Reportedly Expand Its Revenue Sharing Programme for Publishers to Comet Browser
  2. CloudSEK Research Reveals How AI Summarising Tools Can Be Tricked Using Prompt Injection-Based Attacks
  3. Sony Opts for Safeguards, Studio Oversight to Protect Itself From Concord-Like High-Profile Failures
  4. WhatsApp for macOS Updated With Chat Filtering Feature to Display Unread, Favourite, and Group Chats
  5. iQOO Working on Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Small Display to Compete With OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Listed on Bluetooth SIG Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
  7. Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED Series Launched in India in 110-Inch, 116-Inch Display Sizes
  8. Spotify Users Can Now Send Direct Messages to Each Other to Share Music, Podcasts
  9. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  10. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »