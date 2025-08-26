Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series of tablets has been spotted in various leaks over the past few months, and it is expected to break cover soon. Some models previously appeared on select certification sites. Now, the purported Galaxy Tab A11 LTE model has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, in a sign that the tablet lineup could be launched in the coming weeks or months. The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce any plans to launch the purported Galaxy Tab A11 series. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab A9, which was unveiled in the country in October 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 LTE Model Number Revealed in Bluetooth SIG Listing

The Tech Outlook spotted the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 tablet with the model number SM-X135G on the Bluetooth SIG certification database. The listing does not reveal any key details about the upcoming tablet, but it hints at the imminent launch of the company's A-series tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is expected to be launched later this year, alongside the Galaxy Tab A11+. The former has previously been spotted on the Safety Korea, FCC, WiFi Alliance, Nemko, and IMEI databases. The tablet is expected to support Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. It may support dual-band Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.

The purported Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The tablet's real-life image reveals a front camera aligned for portrait orientation. It measures 210.9mmn (length) and 124.7mm (width), according to reports. Diagonally, it is said to measure 238mm.

The company's existing Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch LCD WQXGA screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front camera and a 5,100mAh battery.