Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears

iQOO 15 will be powered by the new Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 16:32 IST
iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears

Photo Credit: iQOO

The white and orange shade of the iQOO 15 is teased to feature cloud-like pattern

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will carry a Q3 gaming chipset
  • The handset will support 5G connectivity
  • The iQOO 15 will pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh
Advertisement

iQOO 15 will be unveiled in China on October 20, and the handset is also expected to arrive in global markets next month. The upcoming iQOO 15 has now appeared on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) database in Thailand. The upcoming flagship smartphone is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a Q3 gaming chipset, and a 6.85-inch 144Hz 2K 8T LTPO display. The iQOO 15 is also set to arrive in India in November, although the company has yet to reveal an exact launch date.

iQOO 15 Appears on NBTC Database

The upcoming iQOO 15 is listed on Thailand's NBTC website with the model number i2501 and certificate number B38730-25. The entry confirms that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, indicating 5G compatibility. It also suggests that the device is manufactured in China, as noted in the NBTC certification.iqoo 15 nbtc listing inline iqoo 15 nbtc

iQOO is set to introduce its next flagship handset, the iQOO 15, in China on October 20. The high-end smartphone is also scheduled to arrive in India in November. The NBTC listing points to the imminent launch of the smartphone in Thailand.

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC alongside a Q3 gaming chip. It is claimed to support 144fps gameplay at 2K and include an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system for thermal management. The handset will likely pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh. 

The iQOO 15 is also confirmed to flaunt a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness. The smartphone is said to meet an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress, and it will carry a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Features, iQOO 15 Launch, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Aims to Make 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 to Set Gaming History

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): What to Stream This Weekend?
  2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon
  3. Motorola G67 Power 5G Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches for Runners
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Colourways Confirmed After China Debut
  6. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Debut in These Three Colourways
  7. CERT-In Asks Zoom Users to Update to Stay Safe From These Security Flaws
  8. iQOO Neo 11 Design Teased Again Ahead of Launch in China
  9. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
  10. Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Teased; Will Debut With Bose-Tuned Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Aims to Make 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 to Set Gaming History
  2. iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15
  4. CERT-In Highlights Zoom Security Flaws That Could Let Hackers Access Meeting, Sensitive Information
  5. OpenAI Is Now Letting Users Generate Sora 2 Videos on the Web, Increases Duration
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Design Revealed; Will Feature Denim-Textured Rear Panel, Bose-Tuned Speakers
  7. OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 16 With AI Productivity Suite, Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity With Apple Watch
  8. JioFinance Announces Limited-Time Jio Gold 24K Days Festive Offer Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras
  9. EA Says Battlefield 6 Is the Biggest Launch in Franchise History, Confirms 7 Million Unit Sales Milestone
  10. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Action-Thriller Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »