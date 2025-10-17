iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears

iQOO 15 will be unveiled in China on October 20, and the handset is also expected to arrive in global markets next month. The upcoming iQOO 15 has now appeared on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) database in Thailand. The upcoming flagship smartphone is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a Q3 gaming chipset, and a 6.85-inch 144Hz 2K 8T LTPO display. The iQOO 15 is also set to arrive in India in November, although the company has yet to reveal an exact launch date.

iQOO 15 Appears on NBTC Database

The upcoming iQOO 15 is listed on Thailand's NBTC website with the model number i2501 and certificate number B38730-25. The entry confirms that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, indicating 5G compatibility. It also suggests that the device is manufactured in China, as noted in the NBTC certification.

iQOO is set to introduce its next flagship handset, the iQOO 15, in China on October 20. The high-end smartphone is also scheduled to arrive in India in November. The NBTC listing points to the imminent launch of the smartphone in Thailand.

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC alongside a Q3 gaming chip. It is claimed to support 144fps gameplay at 2K and include an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system for thermal management. The handset will likely pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh.

The iQOO 15 is also confirmed to flaunt a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness. The smartphone is said to meet an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress, and it will carry a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.